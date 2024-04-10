Bring Me The Horizon's Lee Malia To Miss Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Bring Me The Horizon’s guitarist Lee Malia is skipping the band’s Australian leg of their ‘NeX GEn Tour’ to spend time with his newborn.

Malia recently welcomed a little boy into the world with his wife Deni Marie McGonigle – with whom he also has a little girl named Evalyn – and just before the band kicked off the run at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Wednesday (10.04.24), Oli Sykes and co confirmed Lee will be absent Down Under.

They posted to X: “Lee is unable to join us for NEX GEN DOWN UNDER shows. He will be back for future dates, but is taking some time out with the new addition to his family for this run.”

The Australian run concludes on April 21 in Brisbane, with Lee expected to return when they head to Las Vegas on April 25 for a pair of consecutive side shows to coincide with their set at Sick New World festival.

In December, programmer and keyboardist Jordan Fish – who was instrumental in their evolved sound – departed the ‘Kool-Aid’ group.

Meanwhile, the BRIT Award-winning rockers were forced to push back the follow-up 2020’s ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’, which was originally set for release on September 15, 2023, due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

They have since confirmed they are in no “rush” and have added some new songs to ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’.

Speaking to NME recently, Oli said: “It’s nearly finished, but it’s not finished.

“Every time we think we’ve got it; we get another song.

“It’s going to be right good though, it’s our best album ever… Worth the wait.”

Drummer Matt Nicholls continued: “It’s not quite finished yet, but it’s closer than it ever has been. We came back off tour and – we’ve got a studio in Sheffield – just cracked on. Got our heads down with everyone all together and we’re getting there. It’s this close…

“It is really good, and we’re really happy with it but it takes time, doesn’t it?

“You can’t rush these things.”

