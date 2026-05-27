Lorna Shore Announce Australia And New Zealand Arena Tour For 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Lorna Shore will return to Australia in October 2026 for their biggest headline run in the region to date, with the New Jersey deathcore band also confirming its first ever New Zealand performances.

by Paul Cashmere

Lorna Shore have announced a seven date Australia and New Zealand tour for October 2026, marking the band’s largest headline run in the region and introducing the group to New Zealand audiences for the first time. The New Jersey outfit will open the tour in Melbourne on 16 October before travelling through Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane, followed by three New Zealand dates in Wellington and Auckland.

The announcement reflects a significant escalation in Lorna Shore’s profile in Australia and New Zealand, particularly following the band’s sold out Australian headline dates in 2025 and their appearance at Good Things Festival later that year. The venues selected for the 2026 run indicate a move into larger rooms and arena scale spaces, underscoring the wider shift in heavy music where extreme metal acts increasingly command audiences that once sat outside the genre’s traditional boundaries.

Joining the tour in Australia will be Tennessee deathcore pioneers Whitechapel, while Massachusetts veterans The Acacia Strain will appear across the entire run. New Zealand support comes from local death metal act Organectomy, with Whitechapel not appearing on those dates.

Lorna Shore have spent more than fifteen years evolving through multiple phases of heavy music. Formed in New Jersey in 2009, the band initially emerged from a metalcore framework before moving into increasingly technical and blackened forms of deathcore. Their sound has expanded over time to incorporate symphonic arrangements and cinematic structures alongside blast beats, breakdowns and extreme vocal techniques.

The current line-up of vocalist Will Ramos, guitarist Adam De Micco, drummer Austin Archey, guitarist Andrew O’Connor and bassist Michael Yager emerged after years of line-up changes that shaped the band’s direction.

The group achieved a major breakthrough in 2021 with the release of To The Hellfire, a track that pushed the band beyond deathcore circles and into broader online visibility. Ramos’ vocal performance became a point of discussion across social media and streaming platforms, helping establish Lorna Shore as one of the most visible names in contemporary heavy music.

That trajectory continued with albums including Immortal and Pain Remains before the release of fifth studio album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me in 2025.

The band’s history has also included periods of instability and controversy. Former vocalist CJ McCreery exited the group in 2019 following allegations of abusive behaviour that surfaced publicly. Lorna Shore subsequently moved forward with a new line-up and continued touring activity before the COVID period interrupted international schedules. Ramos first joined as a touring replacement before becoming the band’s permanent vocalist.

For Whitechapel, the Australian dates mark another return to the region after previous appearances supporting Thy Art Is Murder in 2023. Formed in Knoxville in 2006, the band developed a reputation as one of the formative acts in early deathcore, later broadening its songwriting approach while maintaining its heavier foundations.

The Acacia Strain also arrive with a catalogue that spans more than two decades. Their music has regularly crossed between hardcore, sludge, metalcore and deathcore, making them one of the more difficult heavy bands to categorise within a single scene identity.

Lorna Shore’s move into larger venues represents another milestone in a progression that has carried the band from underground touring circuits into a more prominent position within modern heavy music. Their previous Australian dates sold out quickly, and the expanded scale of this run suggests demand for extreme music continues to grow well beyond its historical niche.

Dates:

Friday 16 October, Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Saturday 17 October, Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Monday 19 October, Perth, Metro City

Wednesday 21 October, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Friday 23 October, Brisbane, Riverstage

Monday 26 October, Wellington, Shed6

Wednesday 28 October, Auckland, Powerstation

Thursday 29 October, Auckland, Powerstation

Ticketing details:

Artist pre-sale begins Thursday 28 May at 10am AEST.

Spotify pre-sale begins Friday 29 May at 10am local time.

Promoter pre-sale begins Monday 1 June at 12pm AEST.

Ticketing and venue pre-sale begins Tuesday 2 June at 10am local time.

General public tickets go on sale Wednesday 3 June at 11am local time via Destroy All Lines.

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