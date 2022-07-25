Liam Gallagher Plays Splendour In The Grass - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher has returned to Australia for his first shows since 2019 and he did get to perform at Splendour In The Grass.

Gallagher performed Sunday night (24 July) for the final night of Splendour playing six solo and seven Oasis songs in his set.

All seven of the Oasis songs were sourced from the first two albums ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994) and ‘Whats The Story Morning Glory (1995).

The last Oasis show was 22 August 2009 at the V Festival in the UK.

Liam Gallagher’s setlist for Splendour 24 July was:

Hello

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Wall of Glass (from As You Were, 2017)

Everything’s Electric (from C’Mon You Know, 2022)

Better Days (from C’Mon You Know, 2022)

Roll It Over (from Oasis, Whats The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Slide Away (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)

More Power (from C’Mon You Know, 2022)

Diamond in the Dark (from C’Mon You Know, 2022)

Once (from Why Me, Why Not, 2019)

Cigarettes & Alcohol (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)

Wonderwall (from Oasis, Whats The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Champagne Supernova (from Oasis, Whats The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Liam Gallagher has two Australian shows let. He will perform:

27 July, Melbourne, Joan Cain Arena

30 July, Perth, HBF Stadium

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

