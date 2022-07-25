 Liam Gallagher Plays Splendour In The Grass - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Oasis, Noise11, Photo

Liam Gallagher of Oasis and Beady Eye photo by Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher Plays Splendour In The Grass

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2022

in News

Liam Gallagher has returned to Australia for his first shows since 2019 and he did get to perform at Splendour In The Grass.

Gallagher performed Sunday night (24 July) for the final night of Splendour playing six solo and seven Oasis songs in his set.

All seven of the Oasis songs were sourced from the first two albums ‘Definitely Maybe’ (1994) and ‘Whats The Story Morning Glory (1995).

The last Oasis show was 22 August 2009 at the V Festival in the UK.

Liam Gallagher’s setlist for Splendour 24 July was:

Hello
Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)
Wall of Glass (from As You Were, 2017)
Everything’s Electric (from C’Mon You Know, 2022)
Better Days (from C’Mon You Know, 2022)
Roll It Over (from Oasis, Whats The Story Morning Glory, 1995)
Slide Away (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)
More Power (from C’Mon You Know, 2022)
Diamond in the Dark (from C’Mon You Know, 2022)
Once (from Why Me, Why Not, 2019)
Cigarettes & Alcohol (from Oasis, Definitely Maybe, 1994)
Wonderwall (from Oasis, Whats The Story Morning Glory, 1995)
Champagne Supernova (from Oasis, Whats The Story Morning Glory, 1995)

Liam Gallagher has two Australian shows let. He will perform:

27 July, Melbourne, Joan Cain Arena
30 July, Perth, HBF Stadium

music-news.com

