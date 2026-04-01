Lindsey Buckingham Attacked Outside Santa Monica Appointment - Noise11 Music News

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and songwriter Lindsey Buckingham was confronted by a suspected stalker in Santa Monica, with police now investigating the incident.

by Paul Cashmere

Veteran guitarist and songwriter Lindsey Buckingham was targeted in an unsettling incident outside a building in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday after a woman believed to be a stalking suspect confronted the musician and threw an unidentified substance at him.

Authorities confirmed the 76-year-old former Fleetwood Mac guitarist was not injured during the encounter. Police have identified the woman involved and expect an arrest to follow as the investigation continues.

According to law-enforcement sources, Buckingham had arrived for a scheduled appointment at a Santa Monica building when the woman approached him.

Investigators say she threw an unknown substance in his direction before quickly leaving the scene.

Buckingham was not harmed in the confrontation, but the incident prompted an investigation involving both the Santa Monica Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities say the case is being reviewed with assistance from the LAPD’s threat management specialists.

Officials believe the suspect may have known about Buckingham’s appointment beforehand and deliberately appeared at the location. Investigators are examining how the woman may have learned about his schedule and whether the confrontation was pre-planned.

Police sources also indicated that Buckingham was already familiar with the woman from previous incidents. While authorities have not publicly confirmed the nature of those earlier encounters, they say the suspect’s identity is known and further action is expected.

The Santa Monica incident follows legal proceedings involving Buckingham in late 2024, when a Los Angeles judge granted the musician a permanent restraining order against a woman accused of harassment and threats directed at him and members of his family. In court documents filed at the time, Buckingham expressed concern that the behaviour could escalate into a potentially dangerous situation.

Investigators have not yet confirmed whether the woman involved in Wednesday’s confrontation is the same individual named in that earlier restraining order.

For Buckingham, the episode underscores the security challenges that can accompany a lifetime in the public eye. The guitarist has remained one of the most recognisable figures in rock music since the mid-1970s and continues to attract attention through both his solo work and his legacy with Fleetwood Mac.

Born in Palo Alto, California, in 1949, Buckingham first gained industry attention in the early 1970s as part of the duo Buckingham Nicks with singer Stevie Nicks. The pair were recruited into Fleetwood Mac in 1975, a move that dramatically reshaped the group’s sound and commercial trajectory.

With Buckingham’s intricate guitar work and studio-focused production style becoming a defining element of the band, Fleetwood Mac entered its most successful era. The 1977 album Rumours became one of the best-selling albums of all time, propelled by songs that chronicled the band’s complicated personal relationships.

Among Buckingham’s best-known songs from that period are Go Your Own Way, Never Going Back Again, Big Love and Tusk. His distinctive finger-picked guitar style and willingness to experiment in the studio helped define Fleetwood Mac’s sound during its commercial peak.

Despite the group’s success, Fleetwood Mac’s history has also been marked by internal tensions and line-up changes. Buckingham left the band in 1987 before rejoining for the 1997 reunion project The Dance. His association with the group ended again in 2018 when he was dismissed during preparations for a tour.

Outside the band, Buckingham has built an extensive solo catalogue beginning with the 1981 album Law And Order and continuing through his self-titled 2021 release Lindsey Buckingham. His work as a guitarist, songwriter and producer has influenced generations of musicians across rock and pop.

While Wednesday’s confrontation caused concern, authorities say Buckingham remains safe and unharmed. Police have limited public comment while the investigation continues.

Buckingham’s representatives have not yet issued a formal statement regarding the incident.

More than five decades after his recording debut, Buckingham continues to maintain an active creative life. For fans of Fleetwood Mac and his solo recordings, the incident serves as a reminder that the visibility created by a lifetime in music can also bring unexpected personal risks far from the stage.

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