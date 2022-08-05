 Lipstereo Channels The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys and The Beatles for ‘Little Spaceships’ - Noise11.com
Lipstereo

Lipstereo

Lipstereo Channels The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys and The Beatles for ‘Little Spaceships’

by Paul Cashmere on August 5, 2022

in News

There is a lot going on in the new Lipstereo song ‘Little Spaceships’ with the full pleasant flavour of The Strokes, rounded with the richness of Arctic Monkeys and a complex oaky character of The Beatles.

Melbourne rock band Lipstereo have released a video for their second single “Little Spaceships’ and yes, their influences are proudly displayed.

‘Little Spaceships’ is the second song from Lipstereo. The first single ‘Stop’ was released in June.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Russell Morris The Dreams Of Jack Chrome
Russell Morris Premieres Stunning ‘The Dreams Of Jack Chrome’ Album

Legendary Australia singer songwriter Russell Morris has delivered a second installment of the Jack Chrome alter-ego with the new album ‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’.

19 mins ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyoncé Drops 4Track EP

Beyonce has dropped a surprise four-song EP.

11 hours ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Wembley Concert Delayed

Coldplay's Wembley Stadium concert has been pushed back by two days due to a planned London Underground strike.

12 hours ago
Leona Lewis, music news, noise11.com
Leona Lewis Welcomes First Child

Leona Lewis and her husband Dennis Jauch have welcomed their first child.

1 day ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Removes Kelis From Resistance

Beyoncé has removed an interpolation of Kelis' 2003 hit Milkshake from her album track Energy after the singer complained about its use.

1 day ago
BTS
BTS To Release A Cookbook

BTS are releasing a cookbook of their favourite recipes.

2 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Is More Heat Over Kelis Sample With Renaissance Album

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ album has been out less than a week and so far its been a fuck-up.

2 days ago