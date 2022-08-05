Lipstereo Channels The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys and The Beatles for ‘Little Spaceships’ - Noise11.com

There is a lot going on in the new Lipstereo song ‘Little Spaceships’ with the full pleasant flavour of The Strokes, rounded with the richness of Arctic Monkeys and a complex oaky character of The Beatles.

Melbourne rock band Lipstereo have released a video for their second single “Little Spaceships’ and yes, their influences are proudly displayed.

‘Little Spaceships’ is the second song from Lipstereo. The first single ‘Stop’ was released in June.

