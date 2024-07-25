Gut Health Reveal Debut Album Stiletto Is Out In October - Noise11.com

‘Stiletto’, the debut album for Melbourne band Gut Health, will be released in October.

Another instalment from the album ‘Cool Moderator’ is out today.

GUT HEALTH is Athina Uh oh (vocals), Eloise Murphy-Hill (guitar), Dom Willmott (guitar, synth), Angus Fletcher (percussion, synth), Myka Wallace (drums) and Adam Markmann (bass). The band formed in 2022 and quickly released the debut EP ‘Electric Party Chrome Girl’.

The band has toured with Queens of the Stone Age, Mudhoney and POND.

‘Stiletto’ will be released on 11 October through Highly Contagious/AWAL.

TRACK LIST

Uh Oh

The Recipe

Scripture

Restless

Separate States

Cool Moderator

Juvenile Retention

Two Steps

Memory Foam

Stiletto

TOUR DATES

Fri 30 Aug – Seasonal Fruit Festival w/ Clamm, Parsnip + more – Felons Barrel Hall – Meanjin/Brisbane

Tue 17 Sept – The Forum – Naarm/Melbourne*

Fri 20 Sept – The Enmore – Eora/Sydney*

* with Hiatus Kaiyote

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

