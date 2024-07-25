Gut Health Reveal Debut Album Stiletto Is Out In October - Noise11.com

‘Stiletto’, the debut album for Melbourne band Gut Health, will be released in October.
Another instalment from the album ‘Cool Moderator’ is out today.
GUT HEALTH is Athina Uh oh (vocals), Eloise Murphy-Hill (guitar), Dom Willmott (guitar, synth), Angus Fletcher (percussion, synth), Myka Wallace (drums) and Adam Markmann (bass). The band formed in 2022 and quickly released the debut EP ‘Electric Party Chrome Girl’.
The band has toured with Queens of the Stone Age, Mudhoney and POND.
‘Stiletto’ will be released on 11 October through Highly Contagious/AWAL.
TRACK LIST
Uh Oh
The Recipe
Scripture
Restless
Separate States
Cool Moderator
Juvenile Retention
Two Steps
Memory Foam
Stiletto
TOUR DATES
Fri 30 Aug – Seasonal Fruit Festival w/ Clamm, Parsnip + more – Felons Barrel Hall – Meanjin/Brisbane
Tue 17 Sept – The Forum – Naarm/Melbourne*
Fri 20 Sept – The Enmore – Eora/Sydney*
* with Hiatus Kaiyote
