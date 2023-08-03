 Lizzo Insists She Is Not "A Villain" - Noise11.com
Lizzo

Lizzo

Lizzo Insists She Is Not “A Villain”

by Music-News.com on August 4, 2023

in News

Lizzo has issued a lengthy statement in response to an “outrageous” lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit in which they accused her of sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, weight shaming and creating a hostile work environment.

Lizzo issued a lengthy statement on Instagram on Thursday in which she insisted she was “not the villain” she had been painted as by her former employees and the press.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” she began. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Lizzo claimed that the former employees had publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was “inappropriate and unprofessional”. She insisted that she takes her job “seriously” and has “high standards” for her crew, adding, “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

She continued, “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

Lizzo, who is known for her body positivity, categorically denied shaming anybody’s size.

“I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight,” she stated.

Concluding her post, Lizzo wrote, “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

In addition to Lizzo, the lawsuit was filed against her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. and dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dan Sultan photo by Clint Peloso
Dan Sultan and Julia Stone Get Together For ‘Fortress’

Dan Sultan and Julia Stone have recorded the song ‘Fortress’ together for Dan’s upcoming ‘Dan Sultan’ album.

1 hour ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo’s Dancers Hit Back Following Her Statement

Lizzo's former backup dancers have hit back after Lizzo broke her silence following the lawsuit they filed against her earlier this week.

12 hours ago
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt Finishes Of Seventh Album ‘Who We Used To Be’

James Blunt announced his new album, 'Who We Used To Be', whilst "locked in a cupboard".

1 day ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Sued By Dancers for Religious, Racial and Sexual Harassment

Melissa Vivianne Jefferson (aka Lizzo) is being sued by three of her former dancers over sexual harassment.

2 days ago
Gaslight Anthem History Books
Gaslight Anthem Recruit Some Kid Called Bruce Springsteen To Help With New Song

Bruce Springsteen is the featured artist on the new Gaslight Anthem song ‘History Books’.

July 25, 2023
Ted Lasso Star Brett Goldstein Is Going On His First US Comedy Tour

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the Apple+ comedy Ted Lasso, is about to go on his first ever American stand-up comedy tour.

July 25, 2023
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles World Tour Concludes

Harry Styles gave a heartfelt speech to his fans as his mammoth Love on Tour trek closed in Italy on Saturday.

July 25, 2023