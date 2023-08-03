Lizzo Insists She Is Not "A Villain" - Noise11.com

Lizzo has issued a lengthy statement in response to an “outrageous” lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit in which they accused her of sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, weight shaming and creating a hostile work environment.

Lizzo issued a lengthy statement on Instagram on Thursday in which she insisted she was “not the villain” she had been painted as by her former employees and the press.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” she began. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Lizzo claimed that the former employees had publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was “inappropriate and unprofessional”. She insisted that she takes her job “seriously” and has “high standards” for her crew, adding, “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

She continued, “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

Lizzo, who is known for her body positivity, categorically denied shaming anybody’s size.

“I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight,” she stated.

Concluding her post, Lizzo wrote, “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

In addition to Lizzo, the lawsuit was filed against her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. and dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

