 Lizzo's Dancers Hit Back Following Her Statement - Noise11.com
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music

Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music

Lizzo’s Dancers Hit Back Following Her Statement

by Music-News.com on August 4, 2023

in News

Lizzo’s former backup dancers have hit back after Lizzo broke her silence following the lawsuit they filed against her earlier this week.

Lizzo has been sued by the dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who have accused her of sexual, racial, and religious harassment and creating a hostile work environment, among other claims.

Lizzo addressed the allegations on Thursday, denying the claims and labelled them “outrageous”.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” the Grammy Award winner wrote in the statement. “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

Soon after Lizzo’s statement was posted, the dancers reacted to it during an interview with Channel 4.

“Initially for me, it just further deepened my disappointment in regards to how I was feeling and how I was treated,” Williams, who joined Lizzo’s dance team in 2021, said.

“I think the overall theme in all this is that our experiences were our experiences and our traumas were our traumas. In bringing that forward, it feels like it was disregarded completely,” Williams added. “It feels like we were made out to be putting out false allegations when that’s not the case.”

“So yes, it was very disheartening to read and feel overlooked especially when she stands for what she stands for in regards to women’s empowerment – being an advocate for mental health, being an advocate for body positivity – and to just further prove that that’s not the case, because nothing was acknowledged in that statement,” the dancer stated.

Additionally, in a joint appearance with Williams on CBS News, Davis addressed her claims that Lizzo had forced her to touch a nude performer while in a strip club in Amsterdam.

“I did not ask for it. I said no multiple times,” Davis, who also joined the team in 2021, said. “I was very, very mortified, everyone burst into laughter,” she added.

In addition Lizzo, the lawsuit was filed against her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. and dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dan Sultan photo by Clint Peloso
Dan Sultan and Julia Stone Get Together For ‘Fortress’

Dan Sultan and Julia Stone have recorded the song ‘Fortress’ together for Dan’s upcoming ‘Dan Sultan’ album.

58 mins ago
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt Finishes Of Seventh Album ‘Who We Used To Be’

James Blunt announced his new album, 'Who We Used To Be', whilst "locked in a cupboard".

1 day ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Sued By Dancers for Religious, Racial and Sexual Harassment

Melissa Vivianne Jefferson (aka Lizzo) is being sued by three of her former dancers over sexual harassment.

2 days ago
Gaslight Anthem History Books
Gaslight Anthem Recruit Some Kid Called Bruce Springsteen To Help With New Song

Bruce Springsteen is the featured artist on the new Gaslight Anthem song ‘History Books’.

July 25, 2023
Ted Lasso Star Brett Goldstein Is Going On His First US Comedy Tour

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the Apple+ comedy Ted Lasso, is about to go on his first ever American stand-up comedy tour.

July 25, 2023
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles World Tour Concludes

Harry Styles gave a heartfelt speech to his fans as his mammoth Love on Tour trek closed in Italy on Saturday.

July 25, 2023
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paramore Cancel US Dates Due To Illness

Paramore have cancelled four US dates due to an unspecified illness.

July 24, 2023