Lizzo Says Simpsons Cameo "Is A Dream Come True" - Noise11.com

Lizzo Says Simpsons Cameo “Is A Dream Come True”

by Music-News.com on May 16, 2023

in News

Lizzo has landed a cameo on The Simpsons. Lizzo took to Instagram on Sunday to post a clip of her debut on the long-running animated series, in which she played herself.

“Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons – now I can add my name to the list!” Lizzo exclaimed in the caption. “Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true.”

In the scene, Lizzo’s character is seen doing some voiceover work alongside Homer Simpson (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) when Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright) stops them so he can comically slap his dad repeatedly as part of the stage direction.

Lizzo then takes it upon herself to start playing her flute, famously nicknamed Sasha Flute, to the tune of The Simpsons’ theme song.

As part of her message, Lizzo also noted that the cartoon version of herself was wearing an outfit inspired by the designs in her shapewear brand Yitty.

“Yes, I’m wearing @yitty and playing @sashabefluting !!!!” she added.

Previously, Lizzo displayed her love for the sitcom when she dressed up as Marge Simpson for a Halloween party last October.

