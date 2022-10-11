 Long Time Rolling Stones Bass Player Darryl Jones Subject Of New Documentary - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Long Time Rolling Stones Bass Player Darryl Jones Subject Of New Documentary

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2022

in News

A new documentary about long time Rolling Stones bass player Darryl Jones is on the way.

Director Eric Hamburg has made ‘Darryl Jones: In The Blood’ to tell the story of Jones, who was 21 years old when he played with Miles Davis, and joined The Stones in 1993, replacing Bill Wyman.

Jones has been with The Stones ever since, as he comes up to equally Wyman’s time with the band. Bill Wyman joined in 1962 and officially left the band in 1993, but had not worked with The Stones since the end of the Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle tour on 25 August, 1990. Jones joined for the Voodoo Lounge sessions from September 1993.

In The Blood, the documentary on the life and career of bassist Darryl Jones, is out now via Amazon and Apple TV.

Watch the Noise11.com Darryl Jones interview:

