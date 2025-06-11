 Mariah Carey Signs Multi Album Deal With Indie Label Gamma - Noise11.com
Mariah Carey Type Dangerous

Mariah Carey Type Dangerous

Mariah Carey Signs Multi Album Deal With Indie Label Gamma

by Music-News.com on June 11, 2025

in News

Mariah Carey has signed a huge multi-album deal with a record label.

Carey has been teasing her upcoming 16th studio album and last week unleashed the lead single, Type Dangerous.

Forbes has reported that Mariah Carey has entered into a partnership with Larry Jackson’s independent music company, Gamma, in a multi-album deal.

The label has already signed other major stars including Usher and Snoop Dogg, and it will be the label under which Carey releases her new record.

She told Forbes, “What Larry Jackson is building at Gamma is beyond music. It’s a cultural shift, and I’m excited to be part of something that honours legacy while pushing boundaries.”

She added, “This next chapter is about owning my narrative and creating freely on my own terms.”

While her new album title and release date has not yet been revealed, it has been confirmed that Carey is working with L.A. Reid, who is executive producing the record.

Carey and Reid have worked together since he signed her to Island Def Jam in the early 2000s, and helped oversee the release of her multi-platinum The Emancipation of Mimi.

The new album will be Mariah’s first since her 2016 record, Caution – which was a top 5 in the USA.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Dickinson More Balls To Picasso
Bruce Dickinson’s Second Album ‘Balls To Picasso’ from 1994 Is Making a 2025 Comeback

Bruce Dickinson’s second album of 1994 ‘Balls To Picasso’ will be reissued for July as ‘More Balls To Picasso’.

16 hours ago
Spice Girls Forever cover photo
David Beckham’s Knighthood Makes Posh Spice A Lady

The Spice Girls now have a Lady Spice, or Lady Posh. With David Beckham’s knighthood this weekend, Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) becomes a Lady.

4 days ago
Mariah Carey Type Dangerous
Mariah Carey Releases First Song In Seven Years ‘Type Dangerous’

Mariah Carey is back to active duty with her first song in seven years ‘Type Dangerous’.

5 days ago
Beth Gibbons by Mary Boukouvalas
Rising Festival, Beth Gibbons, Hamer Hall 1st June 2025 #REVIEW

The blue-coloured- light drenched the stage, signifying the trademark colour of Rising. Beth Gibbons is here as part of Rising festival to showcase her solo album, Lives Outgrown, with a seven- piece band of musicians. Gibbons last toured Melbourne 15 years ago with proponents of trip hop, Portishead, appearing at Harvest Festival. There she was bathed in the golden afternoon rays of sunlight, but now she’s obscured by stage lights in alternating hues. Her musicians are backlit and positioned either side of the stage in groups of three and the keyboardist is in the centre behind Gibbons.

6 days ago
Patty Griffin Photo Credit Alysse Gafkjen
Patty Griffin Previews 11th Album ‘Crown of Horses’ With ‘Back At The Start’

Patty Griffin has a new song ‘Back At The Start’, signalling her upcoming 11th album ‘Crown of Horses’.

7 days ago
The Whitlams 2025
The Whitlams Add Third Show With Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Whitlams will play a third show with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at Hamer Hall in September.

June 4, 2025
Seven Mary Three Churn
Seven Mary Three Debut Churn Gets a 2025 Expansion

‘Churn’, the 1994 debut album for Seven Mary Three, has had an extra nine tracks for an all-new expanded edition.

June 4, 2025