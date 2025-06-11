Mariah Carey Signs Multi Album Deal With Indie Label Gamma - Noise11.com

Mariah Carey has signed a huge multi-album deal with a record label.

Carey has been teasing her upcoming 16th studio album and last week unleashed the lead single, Type Dangerous.

Forbes has reported that Mariah Carey has entered into a partnership with Larry Jackson’s independent music company, Gamma, in a multi-album deal.

The label has already signed other major stars including Usher and Snoop Dogg, and it will be the label under which Carey releases her new record.

She told Forbes, “What Larry Jackson is building at Gamma is beyond music. It’s a cultural shift, and I’m excited to be part of something that honours legacy while pushing boundaries.”

She added, “This next chapter is about owning my narrative and creating freely on my own terms.”

While her new album title and release date has not yet been revealed, it has been confirmed that Carey is working with L.A. Reid, who is executive producing the record.

Carey and Reid have worked together since he signed her to Island Def Jam in the early 2000s, and helped oversee the release of her multi-platinum The Emancipation of Mimi.

The new album will be Mariah’s first since her 2016 record, Caution – which was a top 5 in the USA.

