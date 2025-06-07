 David Beckham’s Knighthood Makes Posh Spice A Lady - Noise11.com
David Beckham’s Knighthood Makes Posh Spice A Lady

by Paul Cashmere on June 7, 2025

in News

The Spice Girls now have a Lady Spice, or Lady Posh. With David Beckham’s knighthood this weekend, Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) becomes a Lady.

David Beckham is reported to be receiving his Knighthood from King Charles in the upcoming King’s Birthday Honors. He will become Sir David Beckham and Victoria (Posh) his wife of 26 years, automatically becomes Lady Victoria.

The Beckham’s have received royal honours before. David was awarded the Oder of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to soccer in 2003. Victoria received the OBE in 2017 for services to the fashion industry. (Seriously, in the UK you can get an award for kicking a ball and putting your pants on the right way).

For some strange reason Spice Girls are considered goddesses in the UK even though they only record three very ordinary pop albums (and nothing in 25 years).

The last time all five Spice Girls sang together publicly was for the London 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony.

