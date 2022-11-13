Louis Tomlinson Cancels Events After Breaking Arm - Noise11.com

Louis Tomlinson has broken his right arm “pretty badly”.

Tomlinson took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he had injured his arm the previous evening.

As a result, Louis has been forced to postpone several promotional appearances, including in-store album signings, so he can recuperate.

“Thank you everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly,” he wrote alongside two X-ray images of the broken bone. “So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week.”

Louis dropped Faith in the Future, his second solo album, on Friday.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

