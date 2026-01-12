LuliePalooza 5 Announces Explosive Line-Up For 2026 - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s iconic rock ‘n’ roll block party LuliePalooza is set to return on Saturday 21 March 2026, transforming Victoria Park into a pulsating hub of music, mayhem, and community energy. Now in its fifth edition, the festival promises its biggest iteration yet, with a reworked layout, expanded audience space, and accessibility upgrades designed to make the day more inclusive than ever.

The main stage has moved to the south-west corner of Victoria Park, creating sweeping grassy areas for hanging out, shaded respite under the gums, and improved sightlines for every attendee. New viewing platforms and an LED screen ensure everyone has a front-row experience, while the festival kicks off at 11.30am to welcome families alongside the usual Lulie crowd. Kids tickets, Mob tickets, and discounted Lulie Lovers membership tickets are available, making it accessible to music fans of all ages.

The 2026 line-up is primed to make history. Melbourne act Private Function will perform their final show ever, closing out a career defined by chaos, energy, and unforgettable live performances. Grace Cummings brings her commanding voice to the stage, ready to captivate audiences with an intensity that moves from delicate moments to full-throttle rock explosions.

Briggs’ heavy new project Big Noter promises a politically charged blend of punk and metal, while WILSN delivers soul-infused hooks that linger long after the last note. Greek-Australian siblings Frenzee provide thrashy, high-octane punk, and Benjamin Stewart of Slowly Slowly takes the stage with his full band for one of his first shows since releasing his solo album in December.

Additional highlights include Georgia Knight, cult favourites Grim Rhythm, The Vovos, The Gnomes, Smith & Western Jury, and The Deadnecks. Each brings a unique flavour to the day, contributing to a diverse, high-energy roster that represents Melbourne’s vibrant music community at its finest.

The festival experience goes beyond the music. Food and drink are handled with care, featuring Lulie Burgers, Dingo Ate My Taco, and cold beverages flowing all day. The debut Lulie Lovers VIP Bar includes a secret musical guest. First-ever LuliePalooza Showbags will be available, packed with treats from Archie Rose, Smoke Dreams, HAVN, Heaps Normal, and more. Fans can also enjoy skate demos, a bucking bull, and other attractions orchestrated by the Lulie Tavern crew.

LuliePalooza 2026 promises a full day of music, community, and shared chaos, marking a milestone in Melbourne’s festival calendar with a festival that has continually redefined what a local rock ‘n’ roll block party can be.

Tickets:

General Admission $99

Kids Tickets $24

Mob Tickets $60

Lulie Lovers Member Tickets $80

Tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)