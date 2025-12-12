Much Loved Japanese-Australian Band Mach Pelican Return With First New Music In Nearly Two Decades - Noise11.com

Melbourne pop-punk stalwarts Mach Pelican are back after nearly 20 years with a brand-new 7-inch single, “Remember It?” / “Summer Sun”, set for release on January 30, 2026 via Cheersquad Records & Tapes.

The single will be available in three limited vinyl variants, translucent red, translucent blue and classic black, with just 100 copies of each pressed. Fans worldwide can also access the release digitally, ensuring no one misses out on the trio’s return. Pre-orders are open now via the Cheersquad Bandcamp page.

Recorded by Rocket Science guitarist Paul Maybury at Melbourne’s Secret Location Sound Recorders, the tracks are quintessential Mach Pelican, combining high-speed energy, irresistible pop melodies and infectious hooks. The band’s new music is both a nod to the past and a statement that their creative fire remains undimmed.

To celebrate the release, the band will host a single launch party on Saturday, January 31 at The Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar, with support from Loose Lips and Elvis II.

Mach Pelican formed in Perth in November 1996, when Japanese students Toshi Maeda, Kei Nakamura and Atsu Omori came together through a shared love of punk rock. By 1998, the band had relocated to Melbourne, quickly earning a reputation for their Ramones-influenced, high-speed punk fused with catchy pop hooks. Their explosive live shows and relentless DIY touring earned them a loyal following across Australia and beyond.

During their first eleven years, Mach Pelican performed more than 800 shows worldwide, touring in Europe, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. They shared stages with Australian punk icons such as Radio Birdman, The Hard-Ons and Frenzal Rhomb, as well as international luminaries including Buzzcocks, Rancid, The Queers, Guitar Wolf, Teengenerate and The 5.6.7.8’s. Their work helped solidify the link between the Australian and Japanese underground punk scenes.

The band also featured at major festivals like Big Day Out, Meredith Music Festival, Homebake and Falls Festival, embedding themselves into the nation’s punk history.

In 2007, Mach Pelican disbanded due to personal differences and immigration issues, concluding their farewell tour with a final show in Tokyo on September 17. Yet their influence grew, with reunion shows in 2011, 2015, 2019 and sporadic performances since, proving the enduring loyalty of their fanbase.

Highlights of their career include celebrating their tenth anniversary in 2006 with the release of their third studio album, Radio Action, a nationwide tour, and opening the Falls Festival in Lorne to over 15,000 fans. In 2007, they performed at halftime during the Community Cup in St Kilda for a crowd exceeding 20,000.

In recent years, Mach Pelican have remained active, with 2024 performances promoting a re-release of Radio Action while raising funds for victims of the Noto earthquake. In 2025, they continued performing across Australia, supporting touring acts like The D4, Guitar Wolf and The Queers.

Mach Pelican 7” Single Details

Title: “Remember It?” / “Summer Sun”

Release Date: January 30, 2026

Label: Cheersquad Records & Tapes

https://cheersquadrecordstapes.bandcamp.com/album/a-secret-session

Single Launch Party: Saturday, January 31, 2026 at The Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar

Band Lineup:

Keisuke Nakamura (K-Rock) – Guitar/Vocals

Atsushi Omori (Atsu Longrun) – Bass/Vocals

Toshi Maeda (Toshi-8Beat) – Drums/Vocals

