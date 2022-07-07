Machine Gun Kelly Regrets Corey Taylor Fued - Noise11.com

Machine Gun Kelly regrets the way he handled his feud with Corey Taylor.

Machine Gun Kelly took aim at the Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor during a festival performance last year, where he mocked Taylor for wearing masks on stage and “talking shit”.

Kelly had said on stage at Chicagos Riot Fest: “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

And in his new Netflix documentary ‘Life In Pink’, MGK admits he could have dealt with their spat better.

He said: “I could have handled it differently. I should have just picked up the phone and been like hey dude, ‘Why would you say that’? But, instead, we all acted ridiculous.”

MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – claimed their feud dates back to when he asked Corey to guest on a song for his album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, which was released in 2020.

The ‘my ex’s best friend’ star says he was annoyed by how “fucking terrible” the verse was and branded the ‘Before I Forget’ rocker “bitter”.

He tweeted: “Corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn’t use it.

“He got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on. yalls stories are all off. just admit he’s bitter. (sic)”

Corey then hit back when he took to Twitter to reveal his alleged communication with Travis Barker, who executive-produced the record for MGK, about the verse, in which the Blink-182 drummer claimed that the latter was happy with his contribution, but Corey ultimately decided it wasn’t for him.

Alongside the screenshot, Corey wrote: “I don’t like people airing private shit like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said NO to THEM. So without further ado…. #receipts

This is all I’m going to say about it.”

In the email, Corey wrote: “Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it. It’s ALL good, and I’m stoked for him – I hope you guys find the right fit for it. Hope you understand and I wish you guys the best with it.”

MGK was allegedly “super inspired” by Corey’s vocals.

He told Corey via Travis: “Can u tell him he fucking’ killed it and im stoked and HONORED he is even on it wtf !!! (sic)”

However, the Stone Sour frontman was not keen on the changes they had made to the song, which was called ‘Can’t Look Back’ and was a bonus track.

He said: “I sent Corey an idea for the second half of his verse and he can obviously say fuck it but it would be sick to see if it inspired anything or if he could try it like that.

“I laid a demo screami-ish type track under his first part of the verse that would be dope to hear in his ‘Psychosocial’ voice.”

MGK responded: “Basically, your verse was really bad. Respectfully, i was just telling you to rewrite it because it was really bad. respectfully. (sic)”

Before MGK sparked the feud with the stage diss, Corey appeared to take a veiled swipe at the ‘bloody valentine’ rocker for jumping from rap to punk rock on his latest LP.

Corey had said in an interview: “I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is.”

And MGK responded on the micro-blogging site: “Very odd that when an artist talks shit, and I respond, I’m the bad guy.”

