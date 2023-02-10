Madder Lake Premiere ‘Heavy Weather’ Video - Noise11.com

Madder Lake have premiered a video for the song ‘Heavy Weather’, filmed at the Brunswick Ballroom in 2022.

Madder Lake formed in Melbourne in 1968. They were one of the first bands signed to Mushroom Records and were the opening act at the first Sunbury Music Festival in January 1972. In 1973 they were the headline act at Sunbury.

Brenden Mason Guitar , Michael O Lauchlan Vocals , Luke McKinnon Drums ,Kerry McKenna Bass , John McKinnon Keyboards. Mason, McKenna and McKinnon are original members of the band.

Original lead singer Mick Fettes died in 2016.

