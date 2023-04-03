 Madonna Pays Tribute To Seymour Stein - Noise11.com
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna Pays Tribute To Seymour Stein

by Music-News.com on April 4, 2023

in News

Madonna has paid tribute to late Sire Records founder Seymour Stein.

The New York music executive passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 80.

On Monday, Madonna posted a heartfelt message in which she honoured Stein and credited him with spearheading her music career.

“Seymour Stein Has Left Us! I need to catch my breath. He Was one of the most influential Men in my Life!! He changed and Shaped my world (sic),” she began.

Madonna went on to recall how she was so determined to meet Stein while trying to get signed in the early ’80s that she even made a stop at the hospital where he had been recovering from treatment for a heart condition.

“When I met him he was laying in a hospital bed wearing his boxer shorts and a wife beater! He had a cannula up his nose and a saline Drip in his arm! He was grinning like the Cheshire Cat,” the Queen of Pop continued. “I was carrying my giant boombox ready to play My cassette for him immediately! He smiled and laughed when he saw me and asked me if I was related to the Virgin Mary!! Hahahhahahaa. I knew we would hit it off. I played him the song (Everybody) a few times. He signed me to his record label that day!!”

To conclude her post, Madonna thanked Stein for seeing her potential and changing the course of her life “forever”.

“I am weeping as I write this down. Words cannot describe how I felt at this moment after years of grinding and being broke and getting every door slammed in my face,” she added. “Anyone who knew Seymour knew about his passion for music and his impeccable taste. He had an Ear like no other! He was Intense – Wickedly Funny – a little bit Crazy And Deeply intuitive. Dearest Seymour, you will never be forgotten!! Thank You!”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.
Jackson Browne Set To Arrive In Australia for First Tour Since 2018

Jackson Browne will start his first Australian tour since 2018 at Byron Bay this weekend before shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney then New Zealand for Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

4 mins ago
The Doobie Brothers Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doobie Brothers To Play First Time Ever Sydney Show Tonight With Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers are touring Australia with Michael McDonald for the first time despite being here six times before.

29 mins ago
Dexys Midnight Runners (photo supplied by BMG)
Dexy’s Midnight Runners Premiere New Song ‘I Am Going To Get Free’

Dexy’s Midnight Runners a new song ‘I Am Going To Get Free’ ahead of the band’s first album of original material in 11 years ‘The Feminine Divine’ due 28 July.

6 hours ago
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Ryuichi Sakamoto Dies At Age 71

Award winning Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto had died at age 71.

1 day ago
Seymour Stein photo by Ros O'Gorman
Legendary Record Company Man Seymour Stein Dead At 80

Legendary record company man Seymour Stein has died at age 80.

1 day ago
The Cure frontman Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016.
The Cure Cancel 7000 Resale Tickets In The USA

The Cure have cancelled over 7,000 tickets to their US tour in a bid to tackle touts.

1 day ago
Rod Stewart A Day On The Green 31 March 23 Pic Credit Shotz by David Jackson
Sir Rod Stewart and the Case of the Blinding Dumplings, A Day On The Green REVIEW

Quick call Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir Rod and the Case of the Blinding Dumplings needs to be made into a Sherlock Holmes movie now. Rod Stewart is as hilarious as he is entertaining. He doesn’t take himself seriously. His show is a party.

3 days ago