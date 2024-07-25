Stevie Nicks Talks About The Infection That Grounded Her - Noise11.com

Stevie Nicks has shared details of a terrifying health scare that forced her to postpone recent tour dates.

Nicks was due to perform in Glasgow on July 6 and Manchester on July 9 as part of her ongoing Live in Concert Tour.

However, the concerts were forced to be postponed after the star was suddenly hospitalised with a mystery illness.

Having finally performed in Glasgow on July 24, Stevie assured her fans that she had recovered – and went on to give details about her medical ordeal.

The Mirror reports Stevie Nicks explaining to her audience, “I don’t know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy.”

Stevie continued, “I finally just looked at my assistant, it was like two in the morning, and said, ‘I think we need to go to emergency’. She looked at me and I just said, ‘I’m not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital’.

“And so our butler, this wonderful man, throws us in his BMW Sedan, and off we sped through the night to a hospital.”

The concert on Wednesday had previously been cancelled at the eleventh hour, with a statement being released via social media at the time saying, “Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed.”

Her Live in Concert Tour is due to conclude in Pennsylvania in September.

