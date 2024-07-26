ReggaeSPYS Premiere ‘RUOK?’ Video - Noise11.com

ReggaeSPYS, Craig Bloxom’s evolution after Spy vs Spy, have a video for the new song ‘RUOK?’

ReggaeSPYS is the reimagination of Spy Vs Spy would Spys founder Criag Bloxom. Bloxom formed Spy vs Spy in 1981 in Sydney. They would go on to score a Top 40 hit in 1986 with ‘Don’t Tear It Down’ as well as four charting albums in the 80s with Harry’s Reasons (no 42, 1986), A.O. Mod TV. Ners. (no 12, 1986), Xenophobia (Why?) (no 15, 1988) and Trash The Planet (no 22, 1989).

By 1994 the band split. There were a couple of reunions over the years. Co-founder Michael Weiley died in 2018.

In the works of Craig Bloxom:

When I was the singer/bass player in vSpy vSpy 1981-2003 I never learned how to play with my fingers…. I hammered away with a pick which was okay because we were a young rockin’ outfit in the 1980’s. But in the back of my mind I felt a bit incomplete as a bass player and always wanted to try finger playing and perhaps even get a reggae band together playing Australian cover songs in the future. As the Spys career began to taper off (that’s natural: nothing lasts forever) I decided to apprentice as a chef but after 20 years cheffing I still had a desire to play with my fingers and make music again because once it’s in your blood it never seems to let go. It gets into your spirit and keeps dancing around inside your head like a disco ball. While I was working casual shifts in Newcastle I met this great chef named Chris who played drums and loved The Police. We got along well (he’s as weird as I am) and we began jamming in his basement playing some reggae/rock together that started sounding good. Our original guitarist Richie Lara got too busy so we were hunting for a reggae-loving guitar player to join up and start playing some live gigs. When Te Koi along came he completed our 3 piece group with his melodic Islander style guitar and he suggested we begin playing the Spys catalogue so the ReggaeSPYS or the RSPYS (for short) were born. We had a new mission and decided we should re-record all the old tunes and bring them into the 21st century with some new feels and fresh ideas. We recorded at Sawtooth Studios in Newcastle Australia then took the songs to Omegaman Marc Scully at Studio 57 in Sydney to mix and produce. Marc and I have been friends for 40 years and it was wonderful to sit together mixing and learn about new technology for making music that wasn’t available back in 1987. Marc added groovy magic to the tunes and we laughed so much I think you can hear it in the actual songs themselves. So here we are with one new tune (RUOK?) and the rest 16 re-imagined and re-recorded vSpy songs from years ago. Some people may not like the reggae rock direction or changing the songs and that’s okay, we get that. But we did this for ourselves and I believe some of our musical messages may still have significance for the world we live in today. I have always felt strongly about social issues and being aware of our humanity and our environments. Many thanks firstly to our loyal Spy supporters, Laneway Music & Songland Records, Chris & Te Koi for breathing some life into our musical heritage. This album is a swan song of sorts so thanks to everybody for the great musical journey. It’s been the most rewarding and wonderful experience of my life. Thank you all so much. 🎶

Unity Gain tracklisting:

Don’t Tear It Down (originally from A.O. Mod T.V. Vers., 1986)

Clarity of Mind (from Xenophobia (Why?), 1988)

Working Week (from Xenophobia (Why?), 1988)

RUOK?

Use Your Head (originally from A.O. Mod T.V. Vers., 1986)

Peace & Quiet (originally from A.O. Mod T.V. Vers., 1986)

Do What You Say (originally Green Records single 1982)

One of a Kind (originally from Meet Us Inside EP, 1984)

Sallie Anne (originally from A.O. Mod T.V. Vers., 1986)

Credit Cards (originally from A.O. Mod T.V. Vers., 1986)

Hardtimes (originally from Trash The Planet, 1989)

All Over The World (originally from Harry’s Reasons, 1986)

Harry’s Reasons (originally from Harry’s Reasons, 1986)

Trash The Planet (originally from Trash The Planet, 1989)

Don’t Fall Asleep At The Wheel (originally from Trash The Planet, 1989)

Dead Girls

A.O. Mod T.V. Vers. (originally from A.O. Mod T.V. Vers., 1986)

ReggaeSPYS dates are:

Saturday, October 12 – Heritage Hotel – Bulli (NSW)

Saturday, October 19 – Paddo RSL – Paddington (NSW)

Saturday, October 26 – Prince Bandroom – St Kilda (VIC)

Saturday, November 02 – The Republic Bar – Hobart (TAS)

Saturday, November 09 – Freo Social – Fremantle (WA)

Friday, November 15 – The Hamilton Station Hotel – Newscastle (NSW)

Saturday, November 16 – The Royal Hotel – Queanbeyan (NSW)

Saturday, November 23 – The Back Room – Brisbane (QLD)

Saturday, November 30 – Uni Bar – Adelaide (SA)

Saturday, December 07 – Brass Monkey – Cronulla (NSW)

