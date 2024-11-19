 Madonna Slams Producers of Her Biopic - Noise11.com
Madonna Slams Producers of Her Biopic

by Music-News.com on November 20, 2024

in News

Madonna has slammed producers of her biopic for wanting her to ‘think smaller.’

Madonna took to Instagram to complain about the Hollywood moguls who want her to have lesser ambitions around her upcoming biopic.

“After struggling for days in LA , listening to producers and agents Tell me why I couldn’t make my film -I (been working on it for 4 years!!!)
downsize – down scale – think smaller -they say – I realised that everything in my life is going to be challenged,” she wrote.

She added, “No easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way.”

An initial draft of the film, which was originally slated for release by Universal, was written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody in 2022, before Madonna pressed pause on the project to complete her Celebration tour in 2023.

Madonna went on to ask her fans whether they think she should keep the project as a movie, or release it as a TV series.

“We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller,” she wrote.

“If you want something badly enough in life – the whole universe will conspire to help you get it. Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature film. Think before you answer!!”

music-news.com

