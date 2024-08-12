 Madonna's Son Rocco Turns 24 - Noise11.com
Madonna’s Son Rocco Turns 24

by Music-News.com on August 13, 2024

in News

Madonna has wished her eldest son a public happy birthday.

Madonna shared a sweet tribute on social media in honour of Rocco Ritchie’s 24th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, she shared 20 age-spanning photos and videos of Rocco, whom she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

“Happy birthday Rocco. The long and winding road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises,” Madonna captioned the gallery on Instagram. “But through it all, your curiosity and Artistic Soul has been the glue that held us together.”

She added, “Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. Love you – for Eternity.”

The Like a Virgin hitmaker’s post opened with a recent photo of Rocco embracing his mother while kissing her forehead, and spanned the years with several images documenting her son’s numerous hairstyles and his artwork. She concluded the carousel with a current snapshot of the pair enjoying a beautiful boat ride.

In addition to Rocco, Madonna is also mum to her daughters 27-year-old Lourdes Leon and 18-year-old Chifundo ‘Mercy’ James, as well as son David Banda, 18, and 11-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

