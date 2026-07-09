MAMAMOO Announce First Ever Australian Tour For September 2026 - Noise11 Music News

MAMAMOO will perform in Australia for the first time this September, bringing the group’s 2026 World Tour <4WARD> to Melbourne and Sydney as part of their reunion activities following their return as a full four member line-up.

by Paul Cashmere

South Korean K-pop group MAMAMOO will make their long awaited Australian concert debut in September, with two arena shows confirmed for Melbourne and Sydney as part of the group’s 2026 World Tour <4WARD>. The performances follow the quartet’s reunion earlier this year and mark the first time Australian fans will see Solar, Moon Byul, Whee In and Hwa Sa perform together on local stages.

The Australian dates are part of the global rollout for MAMAMOO’s first group activities in almost four years. Produced by RBW and promoted locally by Live Nation, the tour arrives after the release of the special single <4WARD>, which reunited the four members three years and eight months after their previous group release. For Australian K-pop audiences, the announcement adds another major international act to an expanding schedule of arena tours, reflecting the continued strength of the genre in the local live music market.

MAMAMOO will perform at Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on 22 September before travelling to Sydney’s TikTok Entertainment Centre for the final Australian show on 25 September.

The title <4WARD> carries symbolic significance for the group. The “4” represents the four members, while “forward” signals a new chapter following an extended period in which each artist focused primarily on solo careers. According to the tour announcement, the project represents “the new journey the group will embark on as one.”

Since debuting in 2014 with Mr. Ambiguous, MAMAMOO has built a reputation for placing live vocals at the centre of its performances, a quality that has distinguished the quartet throughout the evolution of modern K-pop. Early success came with Um Oh Ah Yeh in 2015 before commercial momentum accelerated with You’re The Best in 2016.

The group’s international profile expanded significantly through releases including Starry Night, Egotistic, Wind Flower, Gogobebe, HIP, AYA and ILLELLA. Their catalogue spans pop, R&B, jazz, Latin influences and hip-hop, with each era demonstrating a willingness to move between musical styles while maintaining a strong emphasis on vocal performance.

One of the defining periods in MAMAMOO’s career came with the Four Seasons, Four Colours project between 2018 and 2019, where successive releases highlighted each member individually while contributing to an overarching artistic concept. The campaign culminated with HIP, which became one of the group’s biggest international successes and further established their presence beyond South Korea.

Industry recognition followed with numerous awards, including the Gaon Chart Rookie of the Year honour in 2014, Best Group at the Golden Disc Awards in 2020, Melon Music Awards Top 10 recognition in 2019, and Best Vocal Performance by a Group at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards. The quartet has also received international nominations, including recognition at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

While group activities paused in recent years, each member continued building an individual career. Solar expanded into Mandarin language collaborations and cross market projects. Moon Byul developed her reputation as both a solo artist and songwriter while contributing extensively to MAMAMOO’s catalogue. Whee In continued releasing solo material that highlighted her distinctive vocal style, while Hwa Sa maintained a high public profile through solo recordings and television appearances that reinforced her position as one of Korea’s most recognisable contemporary performers.

The reunion follows several years of uncertainty surrounding the group’s future after members began pursuing separate management arrangements. Although solo activities remained active, MAMAMOO consistently indicated that the group had not disbanded, a position confirmed through anniversary celebrations and, eventually, plans for a full scale comeback. The release of <4WARD> and the accompanying world tour now provide the strongest indication yet that the quartet intends to remain active together alongside their individual careers.

The Australian concerts also continue the growing trend of established K-pop acts adding Australia to global touring schedules. While newer groups have increasingly included local dates in recent years, many second generation and early third generation artists have only recently begun reaching Australian audiences. For MAMAMOO fans, known collectively as MOOMOO, the September concerts will finally deliver performances that have been anticipated since the group’s rise to international prominence more than a decade ago.

Tour Dates

22 September 2026, Melbourne, John Cain Arena

25 September 2026, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

Ticketing

Live Nation Presale: 15 July, 1pm to 16 July, 1pm

General Public On Sale: 16 July, 2pm

Tickets, VIP packages and further information: livenation.com.au

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