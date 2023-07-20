 Marilyn Manson To Plead No Contest To Assault Charge - Noise11.com
Marilyn Manson, Melbourne photographer ros o'gorman

Marilyn Manson, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Marilyn Manson To Plead No Contest To Assault Charge

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2023

in News

Marilyn Manson will plead ‘No Contest’ to a 2019 assault charge where it is alleged he blew his nose on a camerawoman.

A ‘No Contest’ charge is neither a ‘Guity’ or ‘Not Guilty’ plea. Instead, he is telling the court to decide but unlike pleading ‘Not Guilty’ and then found ‘Guilty’, if found ‘Guilty’ he is still not admitting the guilt.

A nolo contendere or “no contest” plea is a plea entered by a defendant to a criminal charge. By pleading nolo contendere or no contest, the defendant does not admit the criminal charge but chooses not to contest it.

A no contest plea is generally considered a criminal conviction, and the same penalties that apply to a guilty plea apply to a no contest plea. It does mean Manson would avoid trial.

The court can issue a sentence against Manson under these circumstances. The sentence in a case like this is expected to be 20 hours of community service or a $1200 fine.

Seeing as Manson can make $1200 for around 10 seconds on stage, it seems an easy out of the rock star.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Chemical Brothers For That Beautiful Feeling
Beck To Feature On New Album For The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers have revealed details for their upcoming album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’. You’ll find Beck on track 8 ‘Skipping Like A Stone’.

11 hours ago
Scott Stapp of Creed
Creed Reform

Creed are back together again.

12 hours ago
Tupac Shakur 2PAC music news noise11.com
Police Search Home Investigating Tupac Murder

Police officers have searched a home in connection to Tupac Shakur's unsolved murder.

22 hours ago
Ronan Keating - photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Ronan Keating’s Brother Killed In Car Crash

Ronan Keating's brother, Ciaran Keating, has died following a car crash on Saturday.

2 days ago
Beastie Boys Hello Nasty
Beastie Boys To Release 4LP Edition Of ‘Hello Nasty’

Beastie Boys will mark the 25th anniversary of the classic ‘Hello Nasty’ album with a deluxe edition 4LP version in September.

2 days ago
The Casanovas
The Casanovas Recruit Ron Nevison For ‘The Devil In Me’

Melbourne’s The Casanovas have called in heavyweight Ron Nevison to work on their next album ‘Backstreet Rhythms’ and the new song ‘The Devil In Me’.

2 days ago
Neil Young Ragged Glory
Neil Young Premieres Ragged Glory Bonus Track ‘Interstate’

Neil Young has previewed another song from the upcoming expanded 'Ragged Glory' album.

6 days ago