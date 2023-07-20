Marilyn Manson To Plead No Contest To Assault Charge - Noise11.com

Marilyn Manson will plead ‘No Contest’ to a 2019 assault charge where it is alleged he blew his nose on a camerawoman.

A ‘No Contest’ charge is neither a ‘Guity’ or ‘Not Guilty’ plea. Instead, he is telling the court to decide but unlike pleading ‘Not Guilty’ and then found ‘Guilty’, if found ‘Guilty’ he is still not admitting the guilt.

A nolo contendere or “no contest” plea is a plea entered by a defendant to a criminal charge. By pleading nolo contendere or no contest, the defendant does not admit the criminal charge but chooses not to contest it.

A no contest plea is generally considered a criminal conviction, and the same penalties that apply to a guilty plea apply to a no contest plea. It does mean Manson would avoid trial.

The court can issue a sentence against Manson under these circumstances. The sentence in a case like this is expected to be 20 hours of community service or a $1200 fine.

Seeing as Manson can make $1200 for around 10 seconds on stage, it seems an easy out of the rock star.

