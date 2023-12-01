 Mark Christowski To Take Band On The Run On The Run - Noise11.com
Mark Christowski To Take Band On The Run On The Run

by Paul Cashmere on December 1, 2023

in News

Empire Touring’s Mark Christowski has revealed his next band on the run will be a band on the run performing ‘Band On The Run’.

Mark is the promoter behind some of Australia’s biggest tribute shows including Jeff Duff’s ‘Ziggy: 50 Years of Bowie’, ’50 Years of The Who’ and 2023’s ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ with Russell Morris and Jack Jones.

Two shows for the ‘Band on the Run: 50 Years of Paul McCartney and Wings’ event have already been announced for 3 May in Thirroul and 4 May in Sydney. I understand other dates for other states will be announced soon.

‘Band On the Run’ will feature Dave Gleeson (The Screaming Jets), Mark Williams (Dragon), Steve Balbi (Noiseworks) and Brydon Stace.

The band will perform the 1973 Wings classic ‘Band On The Run’. ‘Band of the Run’ was released 50 years ago this week on 30 November, 1973.

Tracklisting
‘Band On The Run’
‘Jet’
‘Bluebird’
‘Mrs Vandebilt’
‘Let Me Roll It’
‘Mamunia’
‘No Words’
‘Picasso’s Last Words (Drink To Me)’
‘Nineteen Hundred And Eighty Five’

‘Band on the Run’ was the fifth Paul McCartney album following the spit of The Beatles. The album was released just two weeks after the release of John Lennon ‘Mind Games’.

