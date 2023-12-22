 Mars Williams of Psychedelic Furs Dies At Age 68 - Noise11.com
Mars Williams photo from his Facebook profile

Mars Williams photo from his Facebook profile

Mars Williams of Psychedelic Furs Dies At Age 68

by Paul Cashmere on December 22, 2023

in News

Mars (Marc) Williams, the saxophone player for The Psychedelic Furs and before that The Waitresses, has died at age 68 after a year long battle with cancer.

Mars was diagnosed with periampullary cancer in 2022. He played his last show with The Psychedilic Furs 14 Octber 2023 on a double header in Las Vegas with Squeeze.

Mars’ final Setlist with The Psychedilic Furs, 14 October 2023

Into You Like a Train (from Talk Talk Talk, 1981)
Mr. Jones (from Talk Talk Talk, 1981)
Heaven (from Mirror Moves, 1984)
You’ll Be Mine (from Made of Rain, 2020)
Wrong Train (from Made of Rain, 2020)
President Gas (from Forever Now, 1982)
The Ghost in You (from Mirror Moves, 1984)
In My Head (from World Outside, 1991)
Pretty in Pink (from Talk Talk Talk, 1981)
No‐One (from Made of Rain, 2020)
This’ll Never Be Like Love (from Made of Rain, 2020)
Sister Europe (from The Psychedelic Furs, 1980)
Heartbeat (from Mirror Moves, 1984)
Love My Way (from Forever Now, 1982)
Heartbreak Beat (from Midnight To Midnight, 1987)

Mars joined The Psychedelic Furs after replacing Gary Windo temporarily for an Australian tour in 1983. When the tour was over he left The Waitresses and joined the Furs first playing on the ‘Mirror Moves’ album.

Mars left The Furs after the next album ‘Midnight To Midnight’ (1987) but was back on the 2020 reunion album ‘Made of Rain’.

After leaving The Furs he performed with Billy Idol, The Power Station, Billy Squier and Ministry.

Before The Furs, Mars was a member of The Waitresses (1980 to 1983). There hits song ‘I Know What Boys Like’ reached no 14 in Australia in 1982.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Joins Billy Joel To Pump It Up At Madison Square Garden

Elvis Costello was a surprise special guest at the Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden in New York this week when he joined Billy for two songs, his own ‘Pump It Up’ and Billy’s ‘Allentown’.

2 hours ago
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch AC/DC’s PowerTrip Concert In Indio In Full While It Lasts

The compete AC/DC PowerTrip concert from Indio, California on 7 October 2023 is streaming right now but we have no idea for how long.

4 hours ago
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Father of Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Dies at Age 95

Metallica's Lars Ulrich is mourning the loss of his beloved father.

10 hours ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.
Madonna Reveals She Was In A 48 Hour Coma In June

Madonna has revealed that she spend 48 hours in an induced coma when she was hospitalized with a bacterial infection in June.

2 days ago
Motley Crue at Marvel Stadium Melbourne photo by Winnie Robinson
Motley Crue Have Recorded New Music With John 5

Motley Crue have new music with guitarist John 5 on the way for 2024.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Add Chanel Haynes As Backing Singer

The Rolling Stones have hired a Tina Turner impersonator as a backing singer for their upcoming US tour.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones Purple Disco Machine Mess It Up
The Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Mess It Up’ Video Starring X-Men Star Nicholas Hoult

The new Rolling Stones video for ‘Mess It Up’ features X-Men star Nicholas Hoult.

2 days ago