Mars Williams of Psychedelic Furs Dies At Age 68 - Noise11.com

Mars (Marc) Williams, the saxophone player for The Psychedelic Furs and before that The Waitresses, has died at age 68 after a year long battle with cancer.

Mars was diagnosed with periampullary cancer in 2022. He played his last show with The Psychedilic Furs 14 Octber 2023 on a double header in Las Vegas with Squeeze.

Mars’ final Setlist with The Psychedilic Furs, 14 October 2023

Into You Like a Train (from Talk Talk Talk, 1981)

Mr. Jones (from Talk Talk Talk, 1981)

Heaven (from Mirror Moves, 1984)

You’ll Be Mine (from Made of Rain, 2020)

Wrong Train (from Made of Rain, 2020)

President Gas (from Forever Now, 1982)

The Ghost in You (from Mirror Moves, 1984)

In My Head (from World Outside, 1991)

Pretty in Pink (from Talk Talk Talk, 1981)

No‐One (from Made of Rain, 2020)

This’ll Never Be Like Love (from Made of Rain, 2020)

Sister Europe (from The Psychedelic Furs, 1980)

Heartbeat (from Mirror Moves, 1984)

Love My Way (from Forever Now, 1982)

Heartbreak Beat (from Midnight To Midnight, 1987)

Mars joined The Psychedelic Furs after replacing Gary Windo temporarily for an Australian tour in 1983. When the tour was over he left The Waitresses and joined the Furs first playing on the ‘Mirror Moves’ album.

Mars left The Furs after the next album ‘Midnight To Midnight’ (1987) but was back on the 2020 reunion album ‘Made of Rain’.

After leaving The Furs he performed with Billy Idol, The Power Station, Billy Squier and Ministry.

Before The Furs, Mars was a member of The Waitresses (1980 to 1983). There hits song ‘I Know What Boys Like’ reached no 14 in Australia in 1982.

