Meg Washington Has Teamed With Bluey For ‘The Gnome Song’ - Noise11.com

The new Bluey album ‘Dance Mode’ features a song with Meg Washington.

Meg has been involved with Bluey since 2018 when she voiced Calypso, Bluey’s school teacher. Her debut album ‘I Believe You Liar’ reached number 3 on the Australian chart. The most recent Meg Washington album was ‘Hot Fuss’, the complete cover of The Killers’ debut album, in 2022.

