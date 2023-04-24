Meg Washington Has Teamed With Bluey For ‘The Gnome Song’ - Noise11.com

The new Bluey album ‘Dance Mode’ features a song with Meg Washington.
Meg has been involved with Bluey since 2018 when she voiced Calypso, Bluey’s school teacher. Her debut album ‘I Believe You Liar’ reached number 3 on the Australian chart. The most recent Meg Washington album was ‘Hot Fuss’, the complete cover of The Killers’ debut album, in 2022.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook