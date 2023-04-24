 Meg Washington Has Teamed With Bluey For ‘The Gnome Song’ - Noise11.com
Meg Washington Has Teamed With Bluey For ‘The Gnome Song’

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2023

in News

The new Bluey album ‘Dance Mode’ features a song with Meg Washington.

Meg has been involved with Bluey since 2018 when she voiced Calypso, Bluey’s school teacher. Her debut album ‘I Believe You Liar’ reached number 3 on the Australian chart. The most recent Meg Washington album was ‘Hot Fuss’, the complete cover of The Killers’ debut album, in 2022.

