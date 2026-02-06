Melrose Avenue Delivers Seductive New Anthem ‘Taste' Ahead Of Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Rising Australian metalcore outfit Melrose Avenue explore darker territory with their latest single, out now via Hopeless Records, and are set to join Rain City Drive on tour this March

by Paul Cashmere

Melrose Avenue have returned with a striking new single, Taste, a track that pushes the band into more provocative and intense sonic territory. Out now via Hopeless Records, the song signals a bold evolution for the Melbourne-based metalcore outfit, combining their signature heavy riffs with a darker, more charged lyrical edge that examines desire, freedom, and self-expression.

Vocalist Vlado Saric explained the track’s intent, “Taste marks the next phase of Melrose Avenue stepping out of the light and letting our darker inhibitions take over-it’s about freedom, the right to be sexual, to be desired, and to desire. We felt our fanbase was ready for this side of us, and we wanted to give them exactly that.”

Taste follows the band’s previous release, Inside Your Mind, which featured a collaboration with Australian-British media personality Jessika Power. That single captured international attention, cementing the group’s reputation for blending melodic hooks with the uncompromising intensity of modern metalcore. Produced in Los Angeles with Matt Malpass, the track showcased Melrose Avenue’s ability to craft heavy, emotive anthems that resonate far beyond the Australian scene.

Melrose Avenue are no strangers to the international stage. Emerging from the post-COVID Australian music landscape, the band have quickly built a global following. Their sound channels the crushing power of Bring Me The Horizon and Memphis May Fire, while Saric’s vocals, combined with the melodic interplay of guitarist Mitchell Black and Shawn “Red Curl” Mayer, deliver a compelling balance of aggression and accessibility. Drummer Jed McIntosh drives the rhythm with precision and force, completing a lineup that has become synonymous with adrenaline-fuelled performances.

The band are also preparing for an extensive tour schedule. Their Australian dates in March 2026 will see them supporting Rain City Drive, alongside labelmates TX2, while a major US headlining run with Autumn Kings and Strayview is set for April and May. In June, the group will take their sound to Europe, performing at some of the continent’s most iconic metal and punk festivals. Saric commented, “To celebrate the release, we’ll be touring the world over the next six months, starting in Australia with our friends TX2 and Rain City Drive in March, followed by 35 dates across the USA, before heading to Europe. We’re excited, refreshed, and ready, and we hope our fans are just as excited to come on this journey with us.”

Melrose Avenue’s rise has been as digital as it has been physical. Since 2023, the band have emerged as one of Australia’s most-viewed new acts online, drawing a loyal international following through social platforms and video content. Their blend of melodic pop vocals with crushing metalcore instrumentation has earned them rapid recognition, while their dynamic stage presence and engaging personalities make them a standout act on any lineup.

Melrose Avenue Australian Tour Dates March 2026

Friday 6 March 2026, Melbourne, 170 Russell, VIC

Saturday 7 March 2026, Sydney, Metro Theatre, NSW

Sunday 8 March 2026, Brisbane, Triffid, QLD

Wednesday 11 March 2026, Adelaide, The Gov, SA

Friday 13 March 2026, Perth, Magnet House, WA

