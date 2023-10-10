Metallica At Power Trip 2023, Here Is The Setlist - Noise11.com

Metallica played the final night of Power Trip 2023 giving the audience two hours of party on 8 October 2023 in the California desert.

There were only two songs from the recent ’72 Seasons’. Nine of the 16 songs were from the 80s, three from the 90s and the remaining four from the 21st century. 2008’s ‘Death Magnetic’ and 2016’s ‘Hardwired … To Self Destruct’ were also given a song each along with the two new ones.

Metallica setlist Power Trip 8 October 2023, Indio California

Whiplash (from Kill ‘Em All, 1983)

Creeping Death (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)

For Whom the Bell Tolls (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)

Enter Sandman (from Metallica, 1991)

Lux Æterna (from 72 Seasons, 2023)

Too Far Gone? (from 72 Seasons, 2023)

Fade to Black (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)

Fuel (from Reload, 1987)

Orion (from Master of Puppets, 1986)

Nothing Else Matters (from Metallica, 1991)

Sad but True (from Metallica, 1991)

The Day That Never Comes (from Death Magnetic, 2008)

Hardwired (from Hardwired … To Self Destruct, 2016)

Seek & Destroy (from Kill ‘Em All, 1983)

One (from … And Justice For All, 1988)

Master of Puppets (from Master of Puppets, 1986)

