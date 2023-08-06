Metallica Kick Off American Leg of M72 World Tour - Noise11.com

Metallica have kicked off the North American leg of the M72 World Tour and there were a few omissions.

The concert on 4 August 2023 in New Jersey was Metallica’s 15th performance of 2023. This one was missing ‘Enter Sandman’, there was no ‘One’, no ‘Fade To Black’ and no ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’.

That’s not such a bad thing. Metallica fit around 16 songs into the setlist and everyone of those missing songs has been played on other shows. ‘Fade To Black’ has already been played six times on the tour and ‘For Whom The Bells Tolls’, ‘One’ and ‘Enter Sandman’ have been played five times.

Metallica, you see, is one of those rare acts that can shuffle a setlist every night. We pretty much know what to expect from Eagles, Elton, McCartney before they hit town because their setlists is like a theatre performance. It’s the same show every night. Metallica are one of the few supergroups that works to give the audience a unique show every night. When you walk away from a Metallica show, you know you saw something special designed for the people in that room that night.

New Jersey was treated to the first ever performance of ‘Shadows Follow’ off the current ’72 Seasons’ album. No-one had seen that one live ever before the NJ show.

Metallica setlist 4 August 2023, New Jersey

Creeping Death (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)

Harvester of Sorrow (from …And Justice For All, 1988)

Holier Than Thou (from Metallica, 1991)

King Nothing (from Load, 1996)

72 Seasons (from 72 Seasons, 2023)

If Darkness Had a Son (from 72 Seasons, 2023)

Fade to Black (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)

Shadows Follow (from 72 Seasons, 2023)

Orion (from Master of Puppets, 1986)

Nothing Else Matters (from Metallica, 1991)

Sad but True (from Metallica, 1991)

The Day That Never Comes

Battery (from Master of Puppets, 1986)

Fuel (from Reload, 1987)

Seek & Destroy (from Kill ‘em All, 1983)

Master of Puppets (from Master of Puppets, 1986)

Metallica’s next show is at the same venue on 6 August.

