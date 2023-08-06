 Metallica Kick Off American Leg of M72 World Tour - Noise11.com
Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica Kick Off American Leg of M72 World Tour

by Paul Cashmere on August 6, 2023

in News

Metallica have kicked off the North American leg of the M72 World Tour and there were a few omissions.

The concert on 4 August 2023 in New Jersey was Metallica’s 15th performance of 2023. This one was missing ‘Enter Sandman’, there was no ‘One’, no ‘Fade To Black’ and no ‘For Whom The Bell Tolls’.

That’s not such a bad thing. Metallica fit around 16 songs into the setlist and everyone of those missing songs has been played on other shows. ‘Fade To Black’ has already been played six times on the tour and ‘For Whom The Bells Tolls’, ‘One’ and ‘Enter Sandman’ have been played five times.

Metallica, you see, is one of those rare acts that can shuffle a setlist every night. We pretty much know what to expect from Eagles, Elton, McCartney before they hit town because their setlists is like a theatre performance. It’s the same show every night. Metallica are one of the few supergroups that works to give the audience a unique show every night. When you walk away from a Metallica show, you know you saw something special designed for the people in that room that night.

New Jersey was treated to the first ever performance of ‘Shadows Follow’ off the current ’72 Seasons’ album. No-one had seen that one live ever before the NJ show.

Metallica setlist 4 August 2023, New Jersey

Creeping Death (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)
Harvester of Sorrow (from …And Justice For All, 1988)
Holier Than Thou (from Metallica, 1991)
King Nothing (from Load, 1996)
72 Seasons (from 72 Seasons, 2023)
If Darkness Had a Son (from 72 Seasons, 2023)
Fade to Black (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)
Shadows Follow (from 72 Seasons, 2023)
Orion (from Master of Puppets, 1986)
Nothing Else Matters (from Metallica, 1991)
Sad but True (from Metallica, 1991)
The Day That Never Comes
Battery (from Master of Puppets, 1986)
Fuel (from Reload, 1987)
Seek & Destroy (from Kill ‘em All, 1983)
Master of Puppets (from Master of Puppets, 1986)

Metallica’s next show is at the same venue on 6 August.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Models To Hit The Road For 40 Years of Motion

Models first big hit ‘I Hear Motion’ was released on 20 September, 1983. Sean Kelly, Andrew Duffield, Mark Ferrie and Ash Davies will take Models back on the road to celebrate ’40 Years of Motion’.

1 day ago
Nicki McBrain of Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Iron Maiden’s Niko McBrain Speaks Out Following Stroke

Iron Maiden’s drummer Nicko McBrain has spoken out for the first time since suffering a stroke in January.

2 days ago
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Pays $300,000 After Fans Destroyed Cushions At Concert

Metallica got charged hundreds of thousands of pounds for cushions destroyed by fans at Long Beach Arena.

3 days ago
Paul Rodgers photo supplied
Paul Rodgers To Release Sun Records Debut ‘Midnight Rose’ and Premieres ‘Take Love’

Paul Rodgers, formerly of Free, formerly of Bad Company, formerly of The Firm (with Jimmy Page) and formerly of Queen + Paul Rodgers, has a new solo song ‘Take Love’.

4 days ago
Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen + Adam Lambert To Tour Japan In February 2024

Queen and Adam Lambert are returning to Japan in February 2024 for their first shows their since 2020.

4 days ago
Kevin Borich Duets
Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer Team for ‘Bring Loving Back’ Video

Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer have produced a video for Kevin’s ‘Bring Loving Back’ from a new album of duets from Kevin titled ‘Duets’.

4 days ago
Kite On A String the Bobby Kimball story
Documentary On Toto’s Bobby Kimball In The Works But Needs Your Help

A documentary of Toto singer Bobby Kimball, who has been diagnosed with dementia is in the works and producer John Zaika is looking for crowdfunding to finish the project.

5 days ago