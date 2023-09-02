Metallica Postpone Show After James Hetfield Catches Covid - Noise11.com

Metallica were forced to postpone a concert in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday after frontman James Hetfield tested positive for Covid-19.

Metallica were due to perform at the State Farm Stadium on the latest stop on their M72 tour, but have now moved the gig back to next Saturday as Hetfield has contracted the virus.

“We’re very sorry to report that tomorrow’s scheduled M72 date at State Farm Stadium has been postponed to Saturday, September 9, 2023, as, unfortunately, Covid has caught up with James,” the group wrote in a statement on X/Twitter.

“We’re extremely disappointed and regret any inconvenience this has caused you. We look forward to returning to complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend in Glendale next Saturday.”

The show would have been the last of two in the Phoenix suburb. During the M72 tour in the U.S. the Enter Sandman rockers play two concerts in every city – with each show consisting of different songs, and none repeated over the two shows.

They announced that tickets for their 3 September show “would be honored on September 9”.

