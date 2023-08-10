Mick Fleetwood’s Hawaii Restaurant Fleetwood’s On Front Street Destroyed In Maui Fire - Noise11.com

Mick Fleetwood’s restaurant in Hawaii Fleetwood’s On Front Steet has been destroyed in the Maui fires.

In a post to his socials, Mick Fleetwood said, “Maui and the Lahaina community have been my home for several decades. This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss. Fleetwood’s on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members. On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui. We are committed to supporting the community and those affected by this disaster in the days and months and years to come”.

At the restaurant Facebook page, it says, “As most of you know Maui has been dealing with extreme fires created by the residual winds of Hurricane Dora. Lahaina Town has taken the brunt of it . We do not have enough information at this time regarding Fleetwoods on Front St or any of our neighbors to share. Mahalo for your continued thoughts and prayers for our community and our first responders.”

Residents in Maui have been told to evacuate immediately.

Lahaina, Pulehu and Upcountry Maui Fires Combined Update No. 7, 3:50 p.m.: Due to limited resources in this time of crisis, visitors with vehicles or any means of transportation are being asked to leave Lahaina and Maui as soon as possible.

A mass bus evacuation for visitors will be staged at Sheraton Maui Resort in Kaʻanapali this afternoon and take visitors directly to Kahului Airport. Five County of Maui buses, each with a capacity of 49 people, and five Polynesian Adventure Tours buses, each with a capacity of 50, will provide the transportation, with the first wave of buses expected to arrive at the Sheraton at about 4 p.m.

Personal vehicles can go to the airport through Kahahuloa. Rental vehicles may be left on site.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Transportation Security Administration was reporting that seats are available on outgoing flights at Kahului Airport. Travelers need to call airlines to make reservations.

Motorists may not enter Lahaina during the active fire, but people already in Lahaina may exit via Kahakuloa. Maui police are stationed at Ma’alaea and at Waihee to prevent entry into Lahaina until the area is secure. Only Kahakuloa residents may access Kahakuloa via Waihee.

West Maui remains without power and has no landline or cellphone service.

Firefighting crews are continuing to battle a fire that burned multiple structures and brush in Lahaina, as well as fires in the Pulehu/Kīhei and Upcountry areas.

There have been no changes in containment for the Lahaina, Pulehu and Upcountry fires.

Mick Fleetwood opened ‘Fleetwood’s on Front Street’ in the town of Lahaina in 2012.

