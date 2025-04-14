 Stevie Nicks Reveals Solo Tour Details - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks ADOTG Rochford Winery Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks Reveals Solo Tour Details

by Music-News.com on April 15, 2025

in News

Stevie Nicks has shared her excitement over the fact she is about to hit the road on a new tour.

Nicks was forced to cancel gigs last year as she suffered a medical emergency – leaving many fans concerned and disappointed.

But now she has excited fans by sharing plans to hit the road again in an all-new solo tour which will kick off later this year.

Taking to social media on Monday, Nicks unveiled a slew of performance dates and wrote, “More solo shows are on the way in 2025 – I can’t wait to share these nights with you.”

So far dates are limited to the USA, with the first performance set to commence on 12 August in Boston and will see her play a total of nine gigs, climaxing in Oklahoma City on 15 October.

Presale for tickets will go live on Thursday 17 April at 10am in the US.

Last July, Nicks shared that she had suffered a “crazy” injury that forced her to cancel a number of dates on her Live in Concert Tour and she underwent surgery.

She told an audience in Glasgow after rescheduling a performance, “I don’t know what happened. I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy.

“We get here days early because we want to be here for a few days. I finally just looked at my assistant – it was like two in the morning – and I said, ‘I think we need to go to emergency.’

“She looked at me and I said, ‘I’m not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital.’ And so our butler – this wonderful man – throws us in his BMW Sedan, which is so great, and off we sped through the night to a hospital.”

music-news.com

