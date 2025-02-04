Mick Fleetwood Wants Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham To Mend Their Relationship - Noise11.com

Mick Fleetwood wants Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham to “pal up a bit more”.

Fleetwood has opened up about how he wants his former bandmates to put the past behind them.

Nicks and Buckingham dated from 1972 to 1976, meaning they were in a relationship when they joined Fleetwood Mac on New Year’s Eve 1974.

Although they continued to perform together after their break-up, their relationship was tumultuous.

Buckingham left the band in 1987 and was soon followed by Nicks, who left in 1990. They both rejoined seven years later in 1997, before Buckingham was canned in 2018.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Fleetwood revealed that he has “always” hoped that his former bandmates would reunite.

“I always have a fantasy that (Stevie) and Lindsey would pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK for them both,” he admitted. “But we’ve had such an incredible career.”

The musician’s comments come after he told Mojo last year that he would like to see a “healing” between the pair.

“It’s no secret, it’s no tittle-tattle that there is a brick wall there emotionally,” he said at the time. “Stevie’s able to speak clearly about how she feels and doesn’t feel, as does Lindsey.”

Fleetwood continued, “But I’ll say, personally, I would love to see a healing between them – and that doesn’t have to take the shape of a tour, necessarily.”

In an interview with People in 2021, Buckingham blamed Nicks for his ouster from the band.

“It was all Stevie’s doing,” he claimed. “Stevie basically gave the band an ultimatum that either I had to go or she would go.”

