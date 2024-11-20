Fleetwood Mac Doco In the Works From Apple - Noise11.com

A “definitive” documentary about Fleetwood Mac is in development.

On Tuesday, a representative for the iconic rock group announced via Instagram that Frank Marshall will be directing the project for Apple Original Films.

“It’s not a Rumour. From director Frank Marshall, this Apple Original Films documentary will take you on the epic journey of the generation-defining Fleetwood Mac,” they wrote alongside three black-and-white photos of Fleetwood Mac.

In addition, a spokesperson for Apple described the documentary as “definitive” and “fully authorised”.

The film will chronicle the rise of the band, primarily comprised of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks, starting from the mid-1970s.

It will feature never-before-seen footage, new conversations, and archival interviews of Christine.

The English singer and keyboardist died at age of 79 in 2022 following a battle with cancer.

“It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band’s uncommon alchemy – a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide,” a summary reads. “The documentary will explore what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart.”

A potential release date has not yet been announced.

However, filmmaker/producer Frank is excited for fans to learn more about the Dreams hitmakers.

“I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about,” he stated. “Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real-time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”

Previously, Stevie rejected rumours of a Fleetwood Mac reunion during an interview for MOJO in June.

“Without Christine, no can do,” she declared. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

