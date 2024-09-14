 Childless Dog Lady Stevie Nicks Says VOTE - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Childless Dog Lady Stevie Nicks Says VOTE

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2024

in News

‘Childless Dog Lady’ Stevie Nicks is urging her fans to register to vote.

Unlike Taylor Swift, Nicks did not endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz directly by name. However the mimicking of Taylor Swift’s ‘Childless Cat Lady” self-imposed title, with Stevie signing off as ‘Childless Dog Lady”, (a swipe at misogynist VP wannabe Vance), indicates which side she had taken.

Stevie ended her post saying “Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do”.

Stevie wrote, “As my friend @taylorswift so eloquently stated, now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs. Only 54 days left until the election. Make sure you are registered to vote! Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do”.

Love,
Stevie Nicks
Childless Dog Lady

For the 2022 midterms Nicks made a similar plea to fans over the “the disintegration of Roe vs Wade”

