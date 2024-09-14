Childless Dog Lady Stevie Nicks Says VOTE - Noise11.com

‘Childless Dog Lady’ Stevie Nicks is urging her fans to register to vote.
Unlike Taylor Swift, Nicks did not endorse Kamala Harris and Tim Walz directly by name. However the mimicking of Taylor Swift’s ‘Childless Cat Lady” self-imposed title, with Stevie signing off as ‘Childless Dog Lady”, (a swipe at misogynist VP wannabe Vance), indicates which side she had taken.
Stevie ended her post saying “Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do”.
Stevie wrote, “As my friend @taylorswift so eloquently stated, now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs. Only 54 days left until the election. Make sure you are registered to vote! Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do”.
Love,
Stevie Nicks
Childless Dog Lady
For the 2022 midterms Nicks made a similar plea to fans over the “the disintegration of Roe vs Wade”
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE