 Stevie Nicks To Be Inducted Into Pollstar Hall of Fame - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks ADOTG Rochford Winery Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks To Be Inducted Into Pollstar Hall of Fame

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2025

in News

Stevie Nicks will be Inducted into the Pollstar Hall of Fame at the 36th annual Pollstar Awards in April.

This will be Nicks’ second induction. She was first inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

“Live music has the power to connect, inspire, and define culture, and the Pollstar Live! Music Hall of Fame was created to honor those who have led the way,” said Tim Leiweke, chairman and CEO of Oak View Group, established the Pollstar Live! Music Hall of Fame in 2018 at the Pollstar Live! conference. “This year’s inductees have not only reached the pinnacle of success but have made an indelible impact on the industry, shaping its future and inspiring generations to come. It’s an honor to celebrate these artists, executives, and venues whose passion and innovation continue to drive live entertainment forward.”

Other indictees are promoter and agent Barry Marshall of Marshall Arts Ltd, Louis Messina, founder of Messina Touring and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The Hall of Fame inductees will be celebrated at the 36th annual Pollstar Awards on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

