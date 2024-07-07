 Stevie Nicks Cancels Shows Due To Injury - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Stevie Nicks Cancels Shows Due To Injury

by Music-News.com on July 8, 2024

Stevie Nicks has been forced to cancel concerns in Glasgow and Manchester after suffering an injury.

Nicks is in the midst of her Live in Concert Tour which had been due to include a performance in Glasgow on Saturday night.

However, the show was cancelled at the last minute, and the star has also been forced to postpone a concert in Manchester on Tuesday night as she requires surgery.

Her team announced the last-minute cancellation plans, writing on social media, “Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed.”

They added, “Hold on to your tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon.”

Stevie is due to perform in London on Friday 12 July as part of the 2024 BST Hyde Park festival – and, for now, this show is expected to go on as expected.

A longer statement released by Stevie’s team detailed, “Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed.”

The update continued, “More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon.”

And the statement added, “Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone at Hyde Park in London.”

