 Models To Hit The Road For 40 Years of Motion - Noise11.com

Models, Record Store Day Melbourne on 16 April 2016. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Models To Hit The Road For 40 Years of Motion

by Paul Cashmere on August 5, 2023

in News

Models first big hit ‘I Hear Motion’ was released on 20 September, 1983. Sean Kelly, Andrew Duffield, Mark Ferrie and Ash Davies will take Models back on the road to celebrate ’40 Years of Motion’.

‘I Hear Motion’ reached no 12 in Australia. It came from the band’s third album ‘The Pleasure of Your Company’, produced by Nick Launay, who had worked with The Jam and XTC and had also just produced Midnight Oil’s ’10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1’ and would go on to produce David Byrne, INXS and Silverchair.

‘The Pleasure of Your Company’, released in October 1983 also reached no 12 in Australia. The album featured backing vocals from Kate Ceberano, who was a member of I’m Talking at the time and Jenny Morris, who also worked with INXS before later having her own hit album with ‘Body and Soul’.

Sean Kelly and Andrew Duffield played on ‘The Pleasure of Your Company’. Bass player Mark Ferrie left the band after the second album ‘Local &/or General’ and returned in 2010.

Watch the classic Noise11 interview from 2007 with Sean Kelly and James Freud.

Models dates are:

6 Oct Belgrave, Vic Sooki Lounge
12 Oct Melbourne, Vic Espy Basement
13 Oct Sydney, NSW Paddington RSL
20 Oct Gold Coast, QLD Miami Marketta
21 Oct Brisbane, QLD The Zoo
27 Oct Adelaide, SA The Gov
3 Nov Thornbury, VIC The Croxton Bandroom
11 Nov Geelong, VIC Barwon Club Hotel
18 Nov Castlemaine, VIC Theatre Royal

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nicki McBrain of Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Iron Maiden’s Niko McBrain Speaks Out Following Stroke

Iron Maiden’s drummer Nicko McBrain has spoken out for the first time since suffering a stroke in January.

21 hours ago
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Pays $300,000 After Fans Destroyed Cushions At Concert

Metallica got charged hundreds of thousands of pounds for cushions destroyed by fans at Long Beach Arena.

2 days ago
Paul Rodgers photo supplied
Paul Rodgers To Release Sun Records Debut ‘Midnight Rose’ and Premieres ‘Take Love’

Paul Rodgers, formerly of Free, formerly of Bad Company, formerly of The Firm (with Jimmy Page) and formerly of Queen + Paul Rodgers, has a new solo song ‘Take Love’.

3 days ago
Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen + Adam Lambert To Tour Japan In February 2024

Queen and Adam Lambert are returning to Japan in February 2024 for their first shows their since 2020.

3 days ago
Kevin Borich Duets
Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer Team for ‘Bring Loving Back’ Video

Kevin Borich and Leo Sayer have produced a video for Kevin’s ‘Bring Loving Back’ from a new album of duets from Kevin titled ‘Duets’.

3 days ago
Kite On A String the Bobby Kimball story
Documentary On Toto’s Bobby Kimball In The Works But Needs Your Help

A documentary of Toto singer Bobby Kimball, who has been diagnosed with dementia is in the works and producer John Zaika is looking for crowdfunding to finish the project.

4 days ago
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman
Simple Minds Australian Hits By The Chart Positions

With Simple Minds heading to Australia in 2024 for the Red Hot Summer tour, here is a list of all of their Top 100 charted hits in Australia since 1981 (and there have been many).

4 days ago