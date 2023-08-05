Models To Hit The Road For 40 Years of Motion - Noise11.com

Models first big hit ‘I Hear Motion’ was released on 20 September, 1983. Sean Kelly, Andrew Duffield, Mark Ferrie and Ash Davies will take Models back on the road to celebrate ’40 Years of Motion’.

‘I Hear Motion’ reached no 12 in Australia. It came from the band’s third album ‘The Pleasure of Your Company’, produced by Nick Launay, who had worked with The Jam and XTC and had also just produced Midnight Oil’s ’10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1’ and would go on to produce David Byrne, INXS and Silverchair.

‘The Pleasure of Your Company’, released in October 1983 also reached no 12 in Australia. The album featured backing vocals from Kate Ceberano, who was a member of I’m Talking at the time and Jenny Morris, who also worked with INXS before later having her own hit album with ‘Body and Soul’.

Sean Kelly and Andrew Duffield played on ‘The Pleasure of Your Company’. Bass player Mark Ferrie left the band after the second album ‘Local &/or General’ and returned in 2010.

Watch the classic Noise11 interview from 2007 with Sean Kelly and James Freud.

Models dates are:

6 Oct Belgrave, Vic Sooki Lounge

12 Oct Melbourne, Vic Espy Basement

13 Oct Sydney, NSW Paddington RSL

20 Oct Gold Coast, QLD Miami Marketta

21 Oct Brisbane, QLD The Zoo

27 Oct Adelaide, SA The Gov

3 Nov Thornbury, VIC The Croxton Bandroom

11 Nov Geelong, VIC Barwon Club Hotel

18 Nov Castlemaine, VIC Theatre Royal

