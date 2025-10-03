Mo'ju Named Australian Musician's Musician of the Month - Noise11.com

Mo’ju has been announced as Australian Musician’s Musician of the Month, a title that recognises artists whose careers have reshaped the Australian musical landscape. With a career spanning almost two decades, Mo’ju has become one of Australia’s most fearless and compelling voices, fusing heritage, politics, storytelling and artistry.

Born into a musically rich household, Mo’ju was surrounded by jazz, gospel, soul, and folk from an early age. Their grandparents adored Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong, their mother spun Roberta Flack and James Taylor, while their father leaned into Elvis and Sly & The Family Stone. Mo’ju’s own journey began with their grandmother’s organ, later finding a lifelong partner in the guitar.

Mo’ju first made waves in 2006 as frontperson of Mojo Juju and The Snake Oil Merchants, a rambunctious eight-piece outfit that toured relentlessly, earning a reputation for their raw, DIY spirit. Though the band lasted only five years, its impact remains, and whispers of a 20th anniversary reunion are already stirring.

Going solo in 2012, Mo’ju began to carve out a distinct artistic identity. Their landmark 2018 album Native Tongue was a turning point, weaving personal and family history into a searing exploration of identity, heritage, and belonging. It was both an artistic statement and a cultural moment, opening doors to international audiences and collaborations while cementing Mo’ju as a powerful First Nations and Filipino-Australian storyteller.

Collaboration has been key to Mo’ju’s evolution, particularly with producer Henry Jenkins. From early work together on Seeing Red/Feeling Blue to co-creating Oro, Plata, Mata (2023), their partnership has produced some of Mo’ju’s most fully realised music. Oro, Plata, Mata-inspired by their late uncle, Filipino filmmaker Peque Gallaga-tackled themes of capitalism, environmental anxiety, and parenthood with stunning conceptual ambition.

Mo’ju’s artistry has also stretched into orchestral territory, with Live at the Wireless with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. Performing their songs with full symphonic backing was, as Mo’ju describes, “a career highlight” and proof of the expansive scope of their vision.

Despite logistical challenges that saw a planned tour cancelled, Mo’ju continues to move forward. Currently undertaking a fellowship at the State Library, they are diving deep into research for future projects that will continue their trajectory of conceptual and cultural exploration.

