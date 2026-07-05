 Montaigne Announces Glorious Heights 10th Anniversary Australian Tour - Noise11 Music News
Montaigne supplied

Montaigne supplied

Montaigne Announces Glorious Heights 10th Anniversary Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 6, 2026

in Live,News

Montaigne will mark the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough debut album Glorious Heights with a national Australian tour this August, performing the ARIA Award winning record in full for the first time.

by Paul Cashmere

Montaigne will return to Australian stages this August for their first national tour in four years, celebrating a decade since the release of their breakthrough debut album Glorious Heights. The Sydney artist will perform the 2016 record in full across ten dates around the country, revisiting the album that established them as one of Australia’s most distinctive contemporary voices while also including selections from later releases.

Released in 2016, Glorious Heights marked a defining moment for Montaigne’s career. The album debuted at No. 4 on the ARIA Albums Chart and earned the ARIA Award for Breakthrough Artist, introducing audiences to an artist whose theatrical vocal style and emotionally direct songwriting quickly set them apart from their contemporaries. Ten years on, the anniversary tour offers fans the opportunity to experience the album from beginning to end in a live setting for the first time.

The anniversary concerts also arrive at a significant point in Montaigne’s career. Since the release of Glorious Heights, they have expanded well beyond the Australian market, representing Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest, collaborating with acclaimed musicians including David Byrne, and earning international recognition through work across music, gaming and online media. The tour provides an opportunity to revisit the record that laid the foundation for those achievements while reconnecting with Australian audiences after an extended period away from national headline touring.

Speaking about the upcoming shows, Montaigne said they were looking forward to bringing audiences together again.

“It’s been a few years since I did a national tour and I’m really excited to bring my audience together once again to sing, laugh, and cry together, especially for these songs which are especially powerful in a communal setting,” they said.

“I’m so much more confident on stage now than I was 10 years ago and I can’t wait to bring an unfiltered, theatrical experience that hopefully inspires folks to feel free and expressive in their own lives.”

Since their debut, Montaigne’s career has continued to evolve across multiple creative fields. They represented Australia at Eurovision, collaborated with David Byrne, and became one of a small number of Australian artists to receive a Grammy nomination through their work with composer Austin Wintory on the soundtrack for the musical role playing game Stray Gods. In 2025, Montaigne also released their first fully self produced album, it’s hard to be a fish, which received nominations for both the Australian Music Prize and the AIR Awards.

Outside their solo catalogue, Montaigne has developed a broad collaborative career. Their viral collaboration with Tom Cardy, Red Flags, accumulated more than 170 million YouTube views, while partnerships with artists including Hilltop Hoods, Ninajirachi and Dadi Freyr have contributed to hundreds of millions of cumulative streams. A 31 date European and United Kingdom tour with Dadi Freyr also expanded Montaigne’s international live profile.

The anniversary tour reflects the continuing popularity of artists revisiting milestone albums through complete live performances. For audiences who discovered Montaigne through Glorious Heights, the concerts offer a chance to hear songs that have remained central to their catalogue for a decade. For newer listeners, the performances provide context for an album that helped shape one of Australia’s most individual contemporary pop careers.

Beyond music, Montaigne has also become known for their advocacy around mental health and LGBTQIA+ communities, alongside a distinctive visual identity and strong online engagement. Those elements have contributed to a career that has extended beyond conventional pop music boundaries while maintaining a close relationship with fans.

Following the anniversary tour, attention is expected to turn towards Montaigne’s next creative chapter. After celebrating the album that launched their career, the performances also serve as a reminder of how far the artist has travelled over the past decade, from ARIA breakthrough winner to internationally recognised songwriter, collaborator and performer.

MONTAIGNE ‘GLORIOUS HEIGHTS’ 10TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2026
Friday, August 7, Wollongong, La La La’s
Saturday, August 8, Newcastle, King Street Warehouse
Friday, August 14, Perth, Rosemount Hotel
Saturday, August 15, Adelaide, Lions Art Factory
Thursday, August 20, Gold Coast, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse
Friday, August 21, Brisbane, Crowbar
Saturday, August 22, Sydney, Oxford Art Factory
Thursday, August 27, Frankston, Pelly Bar
Friday, August 28, Melbourne, Corner Hotel
Saturday, August 29, Castlemaine, Royal Theatre

Tickets: Available through Select Music.

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