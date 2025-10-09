 Morcheeba To Celebrate 30 Years With 2026 Australian Tour And Unkle Sounds Guest Set - Noise11.com
Morcheeba performing live with Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey on stage celebrating 30 years of music.

Morcheeba To Celebrate 30 Years With 2026 Australian Tour And Unkle Sounds Guest Set

by Paul Cashmere on October 9, 2025

British trip hop pioneers Morcheeba will return to Australia in February 2026 for a national tour celebrating three decades of genre-defying music. Following a sold-out run in 2024, the band, featuring Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey, are marking 30 years since their debut album Who Can You Trust? reshaped the sound of late 90s downtempo music.

Morcheeba have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide since forming in Folkestone, Kent in the early 1990s. Their blend of trip hop, psychedelic rock, soul, and dub gave them a distinct edge in the post-Bristol Sound landscape that had been carved out by acts like Massive Attack, Portishead, and Tricky. With Skye’s unmistakable smooth vocals and Ross’s fluid guitar tones, Morcheeba became a defining name in British electronic music, bridging chilled beats with human warmth.

The group’s early years saw brothers Paul and Ross Godfrey experiment with studio textures inspired by hip hop and classic soul. Their discovery of Skye Edwards at a party in Greenwich became the turning point. Together, the trio’s 1996 debut Who Can You Trust? found underground acclaim for its smoky beats and intimate vocals. A year later, Big Calm (1998) broke them into the mainstream with radio favourites The Sea and Blindfold, while Rome Wasn’t Built in a Day from 2000’s Fragments of Freedom made Morcheeba a fixture of early 2000s pop culture.

Across the years, Morcheeba’s sound has continued to evolve. The cinematic textures of Charango in 2002 and the more organic tones of Blood Like Lemonade in 2010 showcased the band’s ability to reinvent themselves while keeping their essence intact. After Paul Godfrey’s departure in 2014, Edwards and Ross continued as a duo under both Morcheeba and their acoustic project Skye & Ross, later returning to the Morcheeba name for Blaze Away (2018) and Blackest Blue (2021).

Their latest album Escape the Chaos, released in 2025, is another reinvention-lush, layered, and full of introspection. The singles Call for Love and Peace of Me revealed a confident maturity, blending trip hop roots with contemporary production.

The 2026 Australian tour will revisit their full journey. Fans can expect the timeless hypnotism of Trigger Hippie, the sultry mood of Otherwise, and the cinematic bliss of The Sea, alongside selections from Escape the Chaos.

Adding even more depth to the lineup, the tour will feature James Lavelle bringing back UNKLE SOUNDS for a one-off Australian appearance. Lavelle, founder of the influential UNKLE project, has shaped modern electronic and alternative culture since the 90s through his Mo’ Wax label and collaborations with Thom Yorke, Richard Ashcroft, and DJ Shadow. His UNKLE SOUNDS set will be a rare journey through decades of club classics and deep cuts, enhanced by immersive visuals that connect his roots in art, film, and design.

Lavelle last toured Australia in 2011, and his return brings together two of the most enduring creative forces of the trip hop and electronic worlds.

For Morcheeba, the milestone marks a full-circle moment. “We’ve grown up with our audience,” Skye Edwards said recently. “Our music has changed with us, but it’s still about emotion, connection, and that shared atmosphere between the band and the crowd.”

From the bedroom demos that caught label attention in 1995 to stages across Europe and the Americas, Morcheeba’s story is one of evolution and survival. As their 30th anniversary approaches, the band’s ability to stay relevant while staying true to their original vision remains a rare feat in modern music.

The February 2026 Australian dates will mark their first full national run since 2014, promising a mix of nostalgia and new energy. For fans who fell in love with Big Calm or Rome Wasn’t Built in a Day, and for a new generation discovering Escape the Chaos, this tour will be both a celebration and a reawakening.

MORCHEEBA February 2026 Australian Tour Dates
Saturday 14 February 2026 – Perth Festival, PERTH
Monday 16 February 2026 – The Gov, ADELAIDE
Tuesday 17 February 2026 – Forum, MELBOURNE
Thursday 19 February 2026 – Enmore Theatre, SYDNEY
Friday 20 February 2026 – Fortitude Music Hall, BRISBANE

Early Bird Presale: Wednesday 15 October 9am local time
General Public Tickets: Friday 17 October 9am local time

Sign Up: https://daltours.cc/morcheeba_2026

