Morrissey Announces New Album Make-Up Is A Lie And Returns With First Single In Five Years - Noise11.com

Morrissey has confirmed the release of his fourteenth solo studio album Make-Up Is A Lie, marking his first full-length release in more than five years and a significant return to Sire Records. The album will be released on March 6, with the title track Make-Up Is A Lie unveiled immediately as the lead single.

The announcement arrives during a renewed period of activity for the English singer and songwriter, whose current world tour has already taken in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe. The new album signals another chapter in a career that has spanned more than four decades, one defined by literate songwriting, cultural provocation and an unwavering personal voice.

Recorded at Studio La Fabrique in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence in southern France, Make-Up Is A Lie reunites Morrissey with producer Joe Chiccarelli, whose previous work includes recordings with The Strokes, The White Stripes and My Morning Jacket. The setting mirrors past European sessions that have often shaped Morrissey’s most reflective and sonically adventurous work. The resulting twelve-song album leans into poetic directness, unpredictable arrangements and a thematic insistence on emotional clarity.

The single Make-Up Is A Lie, co-written with longtime keyboardist Camila Grey, introduces the album with a slow-building, hypnotic pulse. Anchored by echoing drums and a steady bassline, the track unfolds into a sweeping chorus that recalls dream-pop textures while retaining Morrissey’s unmistakable vocal phrasing. Lyrically, the song centres on a haunting narrative of memory, persistence and unresolved communication, delivered with a restraint that gives the refrain its force.

Across the album, Morrissey is joined by a familiar ensemble of collaborators including Jesse Tobias, Camila Grey, Carmen Vandenberg, Juan Galeano, Alain Whyte, Gustavo Manzur and Brendan Buckley. Their shared history lends cohesion to a record that balances intimacy with scale. The tracklist includes song titles that have circulated among Morrissey followers for years alongside newly revealed compositions, as well as a considered cover of Roxy Music’s 1973 album track Amazona.

The album title itself reflects a recurring motif in Morrissey’s work, a distrust of artifice and a preference for emotional exposure. Since emerging in the early 1980s as the frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey has consistently positioned himself against convention, reshaping the language and aesthetics of British pop music. With The Smiths, he helped define an era through albums such as The Smiths, Meat Is Murder and The Queen Is Dead, before launching a solo career in 1988 with Viva Hate, which debuted at number one in the UK.

As a solo artist, Morrissey has released thirteen studio albums to date, earned multiple UK number one records and received an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music. His catalogue has continued to evolve through periods of critical acclaim, label changes and public scrutiny, while maintaining a devoted global audience. Albums such as Your Arsenal, Vauxhall And I and You Are The Quarry reinforced his ability to adapt without diluting his identity.

Make-Up Is A Lie follows 2020’s I Am Not A Dog On A Chain and arrives after a prolonged period of industry uncertainty, making its release on Sire Records particularly notable. The album will be available on vinyl, CD and digital formats. Vinyl editions include blue vinyl, a zoetrope picture disc and a red vinyl pressing exclusive to independent retailers.

With a new record confirmed and an extensive tour continuing into early 2026, Morrissey enters this phase with renewed momentum. The album stands as both a continuation of his long-established themes and a fresh statement from an artist still intent on challenging expectations.

Morrissey – Make-Up Is A Lie Tracklisting

You’re Right, It’s Time

Make-Up Is A Lie

Notre-Dame

Amazona

Headache

Boulevard

Zoom Zoom The Little Boy

The Night Pop Dropped

Kerching Kerching

Lester Bangs

Many Icebergs Ago

The Monsters Of Pig Alley

2026 Morrissey Tour Dates And Ticketing

U.S.

Jan 10 San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center At Tech Port

Jan 13 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Jan 15 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Jan 17 Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre

Jan 20 St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center For The Arts, Mahaffey Theater

Jan 22 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Dominican Republic

Jan 25 La Romana – Altos De Chavón

Europe and U.K.

Feb 13 Aarhus – Scandinavian Congress Center

Feb 15 Hamburg – Sporthalle Hamburg

Feb 17 Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

Feb 20 Esch-Sur-Alzette – Rockhal

Feb 24 Rotterdam – De Doelen

Feb 28 London – The O2

Mar 04 Lille – Zenith De Lille

Mar 07 Zurich – The Hall

Mar 09 Milan – Fabrique

Mar 12 Valencia – Palau De Les Arts

Mar 14 Zaragoza – Auditorio De Zaragoza

Mar 16 Seville – Cartuja Center

