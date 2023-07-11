 Mötley Crüe Share Video From Surprise Intimate London Dögs of War Show - Noise11.com
Vince Neil, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Vince Neil, Motley Crue, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mötley Crüe Share Video From Surprise Intimate London Dögs of War Show

by Paul Cashmere on July 11, 2023

in News

Mötley Crüe have premiered a video from the secret show in London when they were billed as Dögs of War to play The Underworld in Camden on 30 July 2023.

Mötley Crüe performed an 11 song set including a first time cover of Beastie Boys classic (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)’.

London, 30 June, 2023

Wild Side (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)
Shout at the Devil (from Shout At The Devil, 1983)
Too Fast for Love (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
Live Wire (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
Looks That Kill (from Shout At The Devil, 1983)
Rock and Roll, Part 2 (Gary Glitter cover)/ Smokin’ in the Boys Room (Brownsville Station cover, from Theatre of Pain, 1985) / Helter Skelter (The Beatles cover, (from Shout At The Devil, 1983)/ Anarchy in the U.K. (Sex Pistols cover, from Decade of Decadence 81-91, 1991) / Blitzkrieg Bop (The Ramones cover)
(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!) (Beastie Boys cover)
Dr. Feelgood (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)
Girls, Girls, Girls (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)
Primal Scream (from Decade of Decadence 81-91, 1991)
Kickstart My Heart (from Dr. Feelgood, 1989)

Def Leppard And Mötley Crüe The World Tour – Australia 2023

Wednesday, November 8 Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Saturday, November 11 Giants Stadium, Sydney
Tuesday, November 14 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Here’s what to expect:

The Motley Crue 31 May 2023, Krakow, Poland, setlist

Wild Side (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)
Shout at the Devil (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)
Too Fast for Love (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)
Saints of Los Angeles (from Saints of Los Angeles, 2008)
Live Wire (from Too Fast For Love, 1981)
Looks That Kill (from Shout at the Devil, 1983)
The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly) (from The Dirt soundtrack, 2019)
Rock and Roll, Part 2 (Gary Glitter cover) / Smokin’ in the Boys Room (from Theatre of Pain, 1985) / White Punks on Dope (Tubes cover) / Helter Skelter (from Shout at the Devil, 1983) / Anarchy in the U.K. (from Red White and Crue, 2005)
Home Sweet Home (from Theatre of Pain, 1985)
Dr. Feelgood (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)
Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)
Girls, Girls, Girls (from Girls, Girls, Girls, 1987)
Primal Scream (from Decade of Decadence 1991)
Kickstart My Heart (from Dr Feelgood, 1989)

Def Leppard, 31 May 2023, Krakow, Poland, setlist

Take What You Want (from Diamond Star Halos, 2022)
Let’s Get Rocked (from Adrenalize, 1992)
Animal (from Hysteria, 1987)
Foolin’ (from Pyromania, 1983)
Armageddon It (from Hysteria, 1987)
Kick (from Diamond Star Halos, 2022)
Love Bites (from Hysteria, 1987)
Promises (from Euphoria, 1999)
This Guitar (from Diamond Star Halos, 2022)
When Love and Hate Collide (from Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits, 1995)
Rocket (from Hysteria, 1987)
Bringin’ On the Heartbreak (from High N Dry, 1981)
Switch 625 (from High N Dry, 1981)
Hysteria (from Hysteria, 1987)
Pour Some Sugar on Me (from Hysteria, 1987)
Rock of Ages (from Pyromania, 1983)
Photograph (from Pyromania, 1983)

