Mushroom Add More Acts To 50th Anniversary Show - Noise11.com

Mushroom’s 50th anniversary concert has been expanded with Ed Sheeran, Garbage and Sam Smith now included in pre-recorded segments to add to the event.

Ed Sheeran, alt-J and Garbage will be seen on screen inbetween the Australian acts performing at the show while Sam Smith will join Budjerah and Mia Wray to perform Youth Group’s ‘Forever Young’ for the night in a recorded segment done in recent weeks when Sam Smith was touring Australia.

Mushroom Group Chief Executive, Matt Gudinski, said, “Mushroom 50 Live has been years in the making and our team has pulled together something truly special, that we’re all proud of and we’re thrilled to partner with the Seven Network to bring this once-in-a-lifetime concert to living rooms right across the country.

Mushroom 50 Live spans five decades of iconic Australian music, there’s something for everyone and while we’ve announced a lot, we’re holding a few big surprises close to our chest, with all to be revealed on the night.”

One new live event for the evening is Goanna performing live with four original members and appearances from new Mushroom acts WILSN, Lotte Gallagher and Logan.

Final tickets are on sale now, visit the Ticketek website or www.mushroom50.com for more information.

