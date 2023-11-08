Musician On The Beatles ‘Now and Then’ Died Without Knowing She Played On The Song - Noise11.com

Caroline Buckman, a violinist who played on the final Beatles song ‘Now and Then’, passed away in March 2023 without ever knowing she played in the record.

The orchestra sessions for ‘Now and Then’ were recorded in Los Angeles in April 2022 under strict secrecy. The musicians were told to assemble at Capitol Studios three days before the recording but were not told what it was for. As far as they knew, it was a project Paul McCartney was working on.

Each musician was offered a three-hour contract and paid the standard union fee, so Caroline maybe earned $200 for her contribution.

The money wasn’t important. The musicians were just excited to be working with a Beatle but did not know it was for The Beatles

Caroline was working in Florida at the time. Flew to Los Angeles, landed at 6am, rested for around 90 minutes at her parents place near the studio and arrived at the studio where they were greeted by Paul McCartney and given the sheet music with the fake title ‘Give & Take’. Each musician was given a copy of the sheet music at the end of the session and it was signed by Sir Paul.

Caroline Buckman was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago and died in March 5, 2023, never knowing she played on a Beatles song.

Her other credits include Prey, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Deadpool, Mission Impossible III, Frozen, Up, Ratatouille, Lost, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Better Call Saul, Star Trek:The Next Generation, and Family Guy. She was a sought-after recording artist, working with composers such as John Williams, Michael Giacchino, Chris Bacon, and Danny Elfman, and played alongside iconic musicians like Aimee Mann, Barry Manilow, Blake Shelton, Brian Wilson, Christina Aguilera, Harry Styles, Josh Groban, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Michael Bublé, Neil Diamond, Neil Young, Patti LaBelle, Paul McCartney, R.E.M., and Reba McEntire.

