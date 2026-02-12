 Neil Young Premieres “Big Crime” Video From Chicago Soundcheck In 2025 - Noise11.com
Neil Young 2009 photo by Ros OGorman

Neil Young 2009 photo by Ros OGorman

Neil Young Premieres “Big Crime” Video From Chicago Soundcheck In 2025

by Paul Cashmere on February 12, 2026

in New Music,News

Neil Young delivers a video for his blistering new protest anthem, Big Crime, with The Chrome Hearts during the 2025 American tour

by Paul Cashmere

Neil Young has released a video with a fresh political punch, unveiling his new protest anthem, Big Crime, during a soundcheck in Chicago on 27 August 2025. Performed with his backing band, The Chrome Hearts, the track marks the first live outing of a song that quickly became a highlight of their 2025 American tour, appearing 11 times on stage.

Recorded spontaneously before the crowd arrived, the Big Crime performance captures Young at full force, blending his signature guitar attack with lyrical directness. The refrain, “There’s big crime in DC at THE White House”, delivers a sharp critique of Donald Trump’s recent “crime emergency” declaration in Washington, D.C., and positions Young once again at the forefront of musical protest.

Young’s lyrics leave little room for ambiguity:
Don’t need no fascist rules
Don’t want no fascist schools
Don’t want soldiers on our streets …
No more money to the fascists
the billionaire fascists
TIME TO BLACKOUT THE SYSTEM
No more great again…

The song riffs on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan while demanding systemic change, showing Young’s protest instincts remain as potent as ever. His engagement with political themes is far from new.

From the gut-wrenching immediacy of Ohio in 1970, written after the Kent State shootings, to the scathing critique of Living With War in 2006, aimed at George W. Bush’s administration, Young has built a legacy of confronting authority through music. On Ohio, Young and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young immortalised the lines “Tin soldiers and Nixon coming … Four dead in Ohio,” a moment that still resonates as one of rock’s most enduring protest statements. Living With War leveraged choral fury to call for presidential accountability, demonstrating Young’s ability to channel anger into artistry.

With Big Crime, Young continues this lineage, proving that even in 2025, his voice cuts through political discourse. The song debuted exclusively on YouTube and the Neil Young Archives, bypassing traditional music channels to reach audiences directly, reflecting both urgency and intent.

During the Chicago show, Young and The Chrome Hearts’ setlist provided a cross-section of his storied career, combining classics with contemporary material:

Ambulance Blues (from On The Beach, 1974)
Cowgirl in the Sand (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Be the Rain (from Greendale, 2003)
Southern Man (from After The Gold Rush, 1970)
Ohio (CSNY single, 1970)
Silver Eagle (from Talkin to the Trees, 2025)
Looking Forward (from CSN&Y, Looking Forward, 1999)
One of These Days (from Harvest Moon, 1992)
Harvest Moon (from Harvest Moon, 1992)
Singer Without a Song (unreleased circa 2012)
Mr. Soul (from Buffalo Springfield Again, 1967)
Sun Green (from Greendale, 2003)
Big Crime (released 2025)
Like a Hurricane (from American Stars ‘n Bars, 1977)
Name of Love (from American Dream, 1988)
Old Man (from Harvest, 1972)
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)

The set demonstrated the seamless integration of new material like Big Crime alongside seminal works spanning decades, reaffirming Young’s relevance in modern rock while maintaining a clear link to his past.

Big Crime is a statement from an artist who has never shied away from political engagement, an assertion that the power of music to challenge authority endures. Through decades of activism, Neil Young remains steadfast in asserting that change begins with a voice, a guitar, and a message.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Gray performing live at the Palais Theatre Melbourne on 9 November 2025
David Gray Past and Present Tour- Fans Just Can’t Get Enough in Melbourne

This week might be the most musically diverse I've ever experienced - David Gray sandwiched between Metallica and Cliff Richard on one side, and AC/DC on the other. That's a pretty wild musical buffet.

November 10, 2025
Brian Setzer - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Brian Setzer’s Illness Forces Stray Cats To Cancel US Tour

The Stray Cats have cancelled their 2025 North American tour after frontman Brian Setzer was forced to withdraw due to a “serious illness.” Setzer, 66, revealed the decision in a heartfelt message to fans, saying his current health has made it impossible to perform.

October 29, 2025
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett
Mike Moore Makes His Oasis Debut As Bonehead Misses Goyang Show For Cancer Treatment

When Oasis walked on stage in Goyang, South Korea, for their first show without founding guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs since reforming, the sense of history was impossible to miss. As 55,000 fans filled the Goyang Sports Complex for the band's long-awaited return, it was Mike Moore, best known for his work with Liam Gallagher's solo band, who stepped into one of the most iconic rhythm-guitar roles in British rock.

October 22, 2025
Youth Group announce new single Saturday Dad and upcoming album Big Whoop.
Youth Group Return With New Single Saturday Dad And Announce Big Whoop Album And Tour

Sydney's much-loved indie outfit Youth Group have unveiled their brand-new single Saturday Dad, the second track lifted from their forthcoming sixth studio album Big Whoop, set for release on 31 October 2025 via Impressed Recordings in collaboration with Cassell Records. To coincide with the release, the band will embark on a national tour running from 31 October to 8 November, marking another milestone in a remarkable 25-year journey.

October 17, 2025
The Beatles Help
Paul McCartney Performs ‘Help!’ For The First Time In 35 Years

Paul McCartney launched his 2025 tour in Santa Barbara, California on Friday night (26 September 2025), treating fans to a historic moment with the return of The Beatles' classic Help! to his setlist for the first time since 1990.

September 27, 2025
All Time Low supplied
All Time Low Drop New Single ‘Butterflies’ Ahead Of Tenth Album ‘Everyone’s Talking!’

All Time Low are back with a brand-new single, Butterflies, the latest taste of their upcoming tenth album Everyone's Talking!, due out October 17 through Basement Noise Records / Photo Finish / Virgin.

September 20, 2025
Hard Ons Ray and Blackie with Canterbury-Bankstown Mayor Bilal El-Hayek. Photo courtesy Living Eyes Films
The Hard-Ons Honored by Hometown as National Tour Looms

Sydney punk legends The Hard-Ons were recently celebrated by their alma mater and local council, a nod to the trailblazing band that helped put western Sydney on the punk rock map in the 1980s.

September 19, 2025