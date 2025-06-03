Neil Young Teams With Beach Boys Legend Al Jardine on ‘My Plane Leave Tomorrow’ - Noise11.com

Neil Young and The Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine have a new song ‘My Plane Leaves Tomorrow’ (Au Revoir) from Al’s new four track EP ‘Islands In the Sun’.

Neil was on Al’s 2010 album ‘A Postcard from California’ singing ‘A California Saga’ with Al, David Crosby and Stephen Stills.

Also featured on ‘My Plane Leave Tomorrow’ is Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea playing trumpet at the end of the track.

Al describes ‘Islands In the Sun’ as “a friendly nod to Kokomo’, the 1988 Beach Boys hit featured in the movie ‘Cocktail’. Brian’s Beach Boys band mate Bruce Johnston appears on the title track. Al’s son Matt is also on the record.

Islands In The Sun features

Islands In The Sun

My Plane Leave Tomorrow (Au Revoir)

Highway 101 (Rosarita Beach Café)

Crumple Car

The EP is a digital only release for the northern hemisphere summer.

