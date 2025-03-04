 Neil Young To Start Love Earth Tour in Ukraine - Noise11.com
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young To Start Love Earth Tour in Ukraine

by Paul Cashmere on March 4, 2025

in News

Neil Young has announced the first show for the Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts Love Earth world tour will be in Ukraine.

In a statement at Young’s website it states:

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will open the upcoming Love Earth Tour of Europe in UKRAINE with a Free Concert for all! We are currently in talks and will make the announcement of details here at NYA.
Keep on Rockin’ in the FREE WORLD.

The Chrome Hearts are Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar and vocal), Corey McCormick (bass and vocal), Anthony LoGerfo (drums)—Neil Young (guitar and vocal).

Love Earth World Tour Dates:

TBC Ukraine
Jun 18 Rättvik, Sweden Dalhalla
Jun 20 Bergen, Norway Bergenhus Fortress
Jun 22 Copenhagen, Denmark Tiøren
Jun 26 Dublin, Ireland Malahide Castle
Jun 30 Brussels, Belgium Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square
Jul 01 Groningen, Netherlands Drafbaan Stadspark
Jul 03 Berlin, Germany Waldbühne
Jul 04 Mönchengladbach Germany Sparkassenpark
Jul 08 Stuttgart, Germany Cannstatter Wasen
Jul 11, London, Hyde Park

Aug 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 10 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Aug 13 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 15 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Aug 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Aug 21 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Aug 23 New York, NY Jones Beach
Aug 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods
Aug 27 Chicago, IL Northerly Island
Sep 01 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sep 05 George, WA The Gorge
Sep 06 Vancouver, BC Deer Lake Park
Sep 10 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sep 12 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater
Sep 15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean Has Died At Age 82

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton’s husband for 58 years, has passed away at the age of 82.

12 hours ago
Joey Molland Facebook profile photo
Joey Molland, the Last Surviving Member of Badfinger, Has Died At Age 77

Badfinger co-founder and guitarist, the last surviving member of the band, has died at the age of 77.

2 days ago
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Hall Says He Will Never Reunite With John Oates

Daryl Hall has insisted he'll never work with John Oates again.

2 days ago
Neil Young Coastal
Neil Young To Release New Live Album ‘Coastal’

Neil Young has a new live album ‘Coastal’ on the way being released as a soundtrack companion to a film by Darryl Hannah about Neil’s 2023 Coastal tour.

2 days ago
David Johansen New York Dolls by Ros OGorman V Festival
David Johansen of New York Dolls Dead at 75

New York Dolls frontman David Johansen has died from brain cancer at the age of 75.

2 days ago
Benmont Tench photo from Dark Horse Records
Benmont Tench Has A Solo Album On The Way

Benmont Tench, the keyboard player for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will release his second solo album ‘The Melancholy Season’ on 7 March.

4 days ago
Frank Carter and The Sex Pistils 2025
Civic To Open For The Sex Pistols In Australia

Melbourne punk band Civic will open for The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter on their upcoming Australian tour.

5 days ago