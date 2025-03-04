Neil Young To Start Love Earth Tour in Ukraine - Noise11.com

Neil Young has announced the first show for the Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts Love Earth world tour will be in Ukraine.

In a statement at Young’s website it states:

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will open the upcoming Love Earth Tour of Europe in UKRAINE with a Free Concert for all! We are currently in talks and will make the announcement of details here at NYA.

Keep on Rockin’ in the FREE WORLD.

The Chrome Hearts are Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar and vocal), Corey McCormick (bass and vocal), Anthony LoGerfo (drums)—Neil Young (guitar and vocal).

Love Earth World Tour Dates:

TBC Ukraine

Jun 18 Rättvik, Sweden Dalhalla

Jun 20 Bergen, Norway Bergenhus Fortress

Jun 22 Copenhagen, Denmark Tiøren

Jun 26 Dublin, Ireland Malahide Castle

Jun 30 Brussels, Belgium Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square

Jul 01 Groningen, Netherlands Drafbaan Stadspark

Jul 03 Berlin, Germany Waldbühne

Jul 04 Mönchengladbach Germany Sparkassenpark

Jul 08 Stuttgart, Germany Cannstatter Wasen

Jul 11, London, Hyde Park

Aug 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 10 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Aug 13 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 15 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Aug 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Aug 21 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Aug 23 New York, NY Jones Beach

Aug 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods

Aug 27 Chicago, IL Northerly Island

Sep 01 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sep 05 George, WA The Gorge

Sep 06 Vancouver, BC Deer Lake Park

Sep 10 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep 12 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater

Sep 15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

