Neil Young To Start Love Earth Tour in Ukraine - Noise11.com

Neil Young has announced the first show for the Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts Love Earth world tour will be in Ukraine.
In a statement at Young’s website it states:
Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will open the upcoming Love Earth Tour of Europe in UKRAINE with a Free Concert for all! We are currently in talks and will make the announcement of details here at NYA.
Keep on Rockin’ in the FREE WORLD.
The Chrome Hearts are Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar and vocal), Corey McCormick (bass and vocal), Anthony LoGerfo (drums)—Neil Young (guitar and vocal).
Love Earth World Tour Dates:
TBC Ukraine
Jun 18 Rättvik, Sweden Dalhalla
Jun 20 Bergen, Norway Bergenhus Fortress
Jun 22 Copenhagen, Denmark Tiøren
Jun 26 Dublin, Ireland Malahide Castle
Jun 30 Brussels, Belgium Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square
Jul 01 Groningen, Netherlands Drafbaan Stadspark
Jul 03 Berlin, Germany Waldbühne
Jul 04 Mönchengladbach Germany Sparkassenpark
Jul 08 Stuttgart, Germany Cannstatter Wasen
Jul 11, London, Hyde Park
Aug 8 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 10 Richmond, VA Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Aug 13 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 15 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Aug 17 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Aug 21 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Aug 23 New York, NY Jones Beach
Aug 24 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods
Aug 27 Chicago, IL Northerly Island
Sep 01 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sep 05 George, WA The Gorge
Sep 06 Vancouver, BC Deer Lake Park
Sep 10 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sep 12 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheater
Sep 15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
