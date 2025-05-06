New Britney Spears ‘Oops…I Did It Again’ Video With Footnotes Released for 25th Anniversary - Noise11.com

A footnote video explaining the making of Britney Spears’ ‘Oops…I Did It Again’ video has been released to mark the 25th anniversary of the song.

‘Oops…I Did It Again’ was the title track and first single from Britney’s second album.

Full Transcript Below:

0:08 – This video premiered on April 10, 2000, at the end of an episode of MTV’s ‘Making the Video.’

0:22 – The debris that the astronaut finds is the original single artwork for “Oops! I Did It Again.”

0:40 – “Oops!” features the same collaborators as her debut hit, “…Baby One More Time,” including producers Max Martin and Rami Yacoub, and director Nigel Dick.

1:00 – In an interview with MTV, Dick said the iconic red latex suit was totally Britney’s idea. “There was another catsuit… which I loved, and the night before, I was told that Britney hired this guy that worked with Michael Jackson.”

1:30 – Choreography was handled by Tina Landon, who started her career as a Laker Girl and dancer for Janet Jackson. A year prior to “Oops!,” she won a VMA for her choreo work on Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

1:50 – Britney was injured twice on set: she received stitches for a cut caused when a matte box struck her on the head, and later twisted her ankle.

2:10 – This is the title video for Britney’s second studio album, which broke the record for most first-week sales by a female artist. The record held for 15 years, when it was broken by Adele’s ‘25.’

2:35 – Originally, the red catsuit came with matching red boots. After one take, Britney determined that they were too uncomfortable and switched to black sneakers that she had worn to set that day.

3:00 – This interlude is a reference to the ‘Titanic.’ Producer Max Martin came up with the idea, and even voiced the male character in the skit.

3:20 – Eli Swanson, who plays the astronaut, is now a surgeon.

3:40 – “The anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy,” Britney wrote on Instagram in 2020. “All of my expectations were exceeded!”

Watch the footnote video:

